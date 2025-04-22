Zotefoams: Expanding beyond the core

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) has published its 2024 Annual Report and the Notice of the 2025 Annual General Meeting to be held at 675 Mitcham Road, Croydon CR9 3AL on 22 May 2025 at 10.00 a.m.

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, the following documents will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

1. Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2024, prepared using the single electronic reporting format specified in the TD ESEF Regulation and incorporating the Notice of the 2025 Annual General Meeting; and 2. Form of Proxy for the 2025 Annual General Meeting.

A condensed set of the financial statements, the Chair’s introduction, the Group CEO’s review and the Group CFO’s review, in respect of the 2024 Annual Report, were included in the unaudited preliminary results announcement issued on 18 March 2025, which may be found at: https://www.zotefoams.com/investors/regulatory-news/

This announcement contains, in Annex A, additional information for the purposes of compliance with the Disclosure, Guidance and Transparency Rules, including the statement of Directors’ responsibilities in respect of the financial statements, a description relating to principal risks and uncertainties, and details of related party transactions. This information is extracted from the 2024 Annual Report. This announcement is not a substitute for reading the full Annual Report. Page and note references in the text below refer to page numbers and notes in the 2024 Annual Report.

