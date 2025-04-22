Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Zotefoams: Expanding beyond the core

Zotefoams

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) has published its 2024 Annual Report and the Notice of the 2025 Annual General Meeting to be held at 675 Mitcham Road, Croydon CR9 3AL on 22 May 2025 at 10.00 a.m.

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, the following documents will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

1.Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2024, prepared using the single electronic reporting format specified in the TD ESEF Regulation and incorporating the Notice of the 2025 Annual General Meeting; and
2.Form of Proxy for the 2025 Annual General Meeting.

A condensed set of the financial statements, the Chair’s introduction, the Group CEO’s review and the Group CFO’s review, in respect of the 2024 Annual Report, were included in the unaudited preliminary results announcement issued on 18 March 2025, which may be found at: https://www.zotefoams.com/investors/regulatory-news/

This announcement contains, in Annex A, additional information for the purposes of compliance with the Disclosure, Guidance and Transparency Rules, including the statement of Directors’ responsibilities in respect of the financial statements, a description relating to principal risks and uncertainties, and details of related party transactions. This information is extracted from the 2024 Annual Report. This announcement is not a substitute for reading the full Annual Report. Page and note references in the text below refer to page numbers and notes in the 2024 Annual Report.

Zotefoams_AR24Download

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Zotefoams

    Zotefoams plc say record revenue and profitability form firm foundation for growth phase

    Zotefoams make a positive start overall to 2025, with Consumer & Lifestyle and Transport & Smart Technology verticals performing well across all regions.
    Zotefoams

    Zotefoams expands presence in Asia with new manufacturing and innovation facilities

    Zotefoams plc is expanding its global presence with new manufacturing and innovation facilities in Vietnam and South Korea, enhancing its leadership in athletic footwear.
    Zotefoams

    Zotefoams achieves record profitability ahead of market expectations

    Zotefoams plc reports record-breaking profits ahead of market expectations with a 16% revenue boost in 2024, driven by strong Q4 performance.
    Zotefoams

    Zotefoams updates on ReZorce® circular packaging technology

    Zotefoams plc updates on ReZorce® circular packaging, pausing investment while focusing on core foam businesses, aligning with market expectations.
    Zotefoams

    Zotefoams strong performance continued into Q3, sales up 54%

    Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) reports strong Q3 2024 results with a 23% sales increase YTD, driven by robust demand in footwear and technical foams.
    Zotefoams ReZorce Award

    Zotefoams’ ReZorce® Packaging Wins Prestigious Gold Award for Sustainability at German Packaging Prize Competition 2024

    Zotefoams plc's ReZorce® Circular Packaging wins Gold Award for Sustainability at the 2024 German Packaging Prize, showcasing a fully recyclable, eco-friendly solution.

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.