Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Zotefoams appoints Nick Wright as Group CFO

Zotefoams plc

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) has announced that, further to the announcement on 3 March 2025 regarding the forthcoming retirement of Gary McGrath as Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Nick Wright has been appointed as Group CFO.

Nick will join the Company no later than 27 October 2025 and will be appointed to the Board as an Executive Director. Following stepping down from the board, Gary will remain employed by the company until the end of February 2026 where he will support a smooth transition as part of the managed succession process.

Nick is an ACA-qualified Chartered Accountant and experienced finance leader with over 20 years of expertise in financial management, transformation, and business leadership across a range of sectors. He began his career at KPMG, where he spent 12 years in audit and advisory roles. He then moved into industry, delivering significant improvements in financial performance and operational efficiency. At e2v plc (later acquired by Teledyne) as Senior Director of Finance and Control, Nick led major restructuring and integration efforts, driving margin improvement, working capital reduction, and investor communications. Following this, he played a key role as Group Financial Controller in transforming the finance function at S4 Capital, a listed digital advertising business, rebuilding its financial infrastructure and controls.

Nick brings deep technical expertise, a sharp analytical mindset, and a collaborative leadership style, positioning him strongly to help lead Zotefoams through its next phase of growth. He holds a BA from St Anne’s College, Oxford.

Ronan Cox, Group CEO of Zotefoams, commented:

“On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Nick to Zotefoams.  His blend of manufacturing sector experience and listed company transformation expertise makes him exceptionally well-placed to support our strategic growth ambitions.

“We would also like to express our sincere gratitude to Gary for his significant contribution to the Company.  He has played a pivotal role in supporting Zotefoams through a period of strong growth and we wish him all the very best for his retirement.”

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Zotefoams

    Zotefoams plc say record revenue and profitability form firm foundation for growth phase

    Zotefoams make a positive start overall to 2025, with Consumer & Lifestyle and Transport & Smart Technology verticals performing well across all regions.
    Zotefoams

    Zotefoams expands presence in Asia with new manufacturing and innovation facilities

    Zotefoams plc is expanding its global presence with new manufacturing and innovation facilities in Vietnam and South Korea, enhancing its leadership in athletic footwear.
    Zotefoams

    Zotefoams achieves record profitability ahead of market expectations

    Zotefoams plc reports record-breaking profits ahead of market expectations with a 16% revenue boost in 2024, driven by strong Q4 performance.
    Zotefoams

    Zotefoams updates on ReZorce® circular packaging technology

    Zotefoams plc updates on ReZorce® circular packaging, pausing investment while focusing on core foam businesses, aligning with market expectations.
    Zotefoams

    Zotefoams strong performance continued into Q3, sales up 54%

    Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) reports strong Q3 2024 results with a 23% sales increase YTD, driven by robust demand in footwear and technical foams.
    Zotefoams ReZorce Award

    Zotefoams’ ReZorce® Packaging Wins Prestigious Gold Award for Sustainability at German Packaging Prize Competition 2024

    Zotefoams plc's ReZorce® Circular Packaging wins Gold Award for Sustainability at the 2024 German Packaging Prize, showcasing a fully recyclable, eco-friendly solution.

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.