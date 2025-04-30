Zotefoams appoints Nick Wright as Group CFO

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) has announced that, further to the announcement on 3 March 2025 regarding the forthcoming retirement of Gary McGrath as Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Nick Wright has been appointed as Group CFO.

Nick will join the Company no later than 27 October 2025 and will be appointed to the Board as an Executive Director. Following stepping down from the board, Gary will remain employed by the company until the end of February 2026 where he will support a smooth transition as part of the managed succession process.

Nick is an ACA-qualified Chartered Accountant and experienced finance leader with over 20 years of expertise in financial management, transformation, and business leadership across a range of sectors. He began his career at KPMG, where he spent 12 years in audit and advisory roles. He then moved into industry, delivering significant improvements in financial performance and operational efficiency. At e2v plc (later acquired by Teledyne) as Senior Director of Finance and Control, Nick led major restructuring and integration efforts, driving margin improvement, working capital reduction, and investor communications. Following this, he played a key role as Group Financial Controller in transforming the finance function at S4 Capital, a listed digital advertising business, rebuilding its financial infrastructure and controls.

Nick brings deep technical expertise, a sharp analytical mindset, and a collaborative leadership style, positioning him strongly to help lead Zotefoams through its next phase of growth. He holds a BA from St Anne’s College, Oxford.

Ronan Cox, Group CEO of Zotefoams, commented: “On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Nick to Zotefoams. His blend of manufacturing sector experience and listed company transformation expertise makes him exceptionally well-placed to support our strategic growth ambitions. “We would also like to express our sincere gratitude to Gary for his significant contribution to the Company. He has played a pivotal role in supporting Zotefoams through a period of strong growth and we wish him all the very best for his retirement.”

You might also enjoy reading Zotefoams strong performance continued into Q3, sales up 54%