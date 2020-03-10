Zinc, will it be King of the Battery Crown?

Zinc, cheaper than Lithium, safer and for batteries on a zinc system the longer they run the less costly they are in comparison according to Bloomberg.

Around 2 years ago engineers discovered how to make zinc-based batteries rechargable on a commercial scale. Since then, companies have been targeting their use for utilities, where they can accrue energy over an entire day and utilize it at night.

But in a greener climate the race is on.

Leon Coetzer CEO at Jubilee Metals Group said in response: “The article highlights the rapid development in energy storage capacity of batteries with zinc starting to play a bigger role in this arena as a safer alternative. This bodes well for our Zinc surface project at Kabwe.”

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) is actively engaging with 3rd party suppliers of both copper and zinc ore to develop strategic partnerships as part of the expansion of the Integrated Kabwe Operations.

