Jubilee Metals posts strong Q4 FY2025 performance

Jubilee Metals Group Plc (LON:JLP), a diversified metals producer with operations in South Africa and Zambia, has published its South Africa operational and project update for the fourth quarter ended 30 June 2025 (Q4 FY2025), reflecting a strong production performance for the financial year to June 2025. An update on the Zambia Operations is expected to be released in August 2025.

Highlights

– South Africa reported Lost Time Frequency Injury Rate of 1.33 (Q4 FY2024: 1.62) with no classified injuries reported.

– Chrome concentrate production for Q4 FY2025 up 19.9% from the comparative quarter in the previous financial year to 505 578t (Q4 FY2024: 421 698t).

– Production for the year ended 30 June 2025 reached 1 932 798t, up 24.8% from the comparative year (FY 2024: 1 548 205t), and exceeding revised guidance of 1 850 000t.

– 6E Platinum Group Metals* (PGM) production for Q4 FY2025 reached 8 973 oz, up 14.6% from the comparative quarter a year earlier (Q4 FY2024: 7 828 oz).

– PGM production for the year ended 30 June 2025 reached 38 579 oz, up 6.0% from 36 411 oz for the comparative year ended 30 June 2024, in line with revised guidance of 38 000 oz.

– Cessation of OBB chrome ore supply contract at end-June 2025 (equivalent to 450 000tpa of chrome) to be offset largely by increased production from Thutse operations.

* 6E PGM – Platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium and gold

South Africa production guidance for FY2026

– Chrome concentrate Production guidance of 1.65 – 1.80Mt

– PGM Production guidance of 36 000 – 40 000 oz

Statement from Leon Coetzer, Jubilee Metals CEO: “Our South African operations have produced strong production results for the period which speaks to our deep understanding in manging the interdependency of our chrome and PGM operations backed by the dedication of our team. Over the past quarter we have seen large fluctuations in the price of chrome. The Company’s revenue and earnings exposure to chrome prices have significantly increased in line with the increase in operational output with a 1% movement in chrome price now being equivalent to an approximate 4.5% movement in the platinum price. Since May 2025, the chrome price has depreciated by approximately 11.4% which has been largely buffered by platinum prices that have appreciated by nearly 33% over the same period and further supported by the significant increase in chrome production. As announced at the beginning of June 2025, we are finalising the sale agreements relating to the proposed sale of the South African chrome and PGM operations, and we remain committed to ensuring excellent operational safety and production.”

Production performance Q4 FY2025

The table below presents the unaudited operational production performance of South Africa for Q4 FY2025 and for the financial year ending 30 June 2025:

OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE Q4 FY2025 Q4FY2024 % change FY2025 FY2024 % change SOUTH AFRICA Production Chrome tonnes 505 578 421 698 19.9% 1 932 798 1 548 205 24.8% PGM Oz 8 973 7 828 14.6% 38 579 36 411 6%

Operational Summary for Q4 FY2025

Jubilee’s South African operations depend on chrome ore being delivered to the Company’s processing facilities, from which chrome concentrate is first extracted. The tailings resulting from this processing of chrome ore contain commercially extractable quantities of PGMs. In essence, this makes Jubilee first and foremost, a chrome concentrate producer, with the benefit of PGM production as a follow-on product. The Company has seen a sharp increase in chrome production from third party chrome ore partnership agreements.

The cessation of the ore supply and operating contract to the OBB chrome ROM facility in South Africa at the end of June 2025, has been largely offset by a sharp increase in chrome production from third party chrome ore partnership agreements. These partnership agreements offering direct exposure to chrome prices, now contribute approximately 70% of current chrome production.

With the significant growth in the Company’s chrome processing operations, the exposure to chrome markets outweighs the exposure to PGM markets in a ratio of approximate 4.5-to-1. This ratio suggests that a 1% downward movement in the chrome price will require an increase of 4.5% in the platinum prices to offset the reduced chrome earnings. Equally, a recovery in chrome prices will have a far greater impact on the Company’s earnings. Chrome markets have retracted over the past 3 months by approximately 11.4%, driven mainly by concerns on world demand for stainless steel which is often a lead indicator of global growth expectations. The 33% appreciation in the platinum price has been able to buffer largely the expected loss in chrome earnings.

The increased production rates at the Thutse operations will offset largely the discontinued tolling agreement which accounted for an approximate 450 000 tonnes of chrome production during the FY2025 period. Production levels are expected to remain at approximately 1.65Mt on an annualised run rate.

The discontinuation of the OBB operating contract will have a limited impact on the PGM production profile of Jubilee given the adequate availability of PGM bearing feedstock.

Jubilee Metald holds a second tolling agreement with this specific ore feed supplier, producing 600 000tpa of chrome concentrate, which reaches maturity in February 2027.

The new PGM joint partnership announced on 9 April 2025 under an earnings share agreement has commenced with operational trials which is ongoing under the supervision of the Jubilee technical team. The team is working towards enhancing the partnered processing facility to improve the final product specifications.

