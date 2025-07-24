Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Jubilee Metals refines its portfolio with a precious metal edge

Jubilee-Metals-Group

Amid tumbling chrome valuations a subtle counterbalance is unfolding in Jubilee’s metal mix. While stainless steel markets have sent chrome prices into retreat since May, a rising platinum complex and an astute reshaping of supply partnerships have given the group’s latest figures an intriguing twist. Investors seeking clues to Jubilee’s next strategic move will find the interplay between metals and the company’s evolving portfolio hard to ignore.

Jubilee’s South African operations pushed chrome concentrate output to just over half a million tonnes in the latest quarter to end-June, edging close to guidance yet arriving against a backdrop of roughly an 11% slide in benchmark chrome price. What might have flagged concern instead morphs into a story of managed exposure: the ramp-up in production from third-party mining partners and the parallel advance in platinum group metals (PGM) have helped to counter the pressure on margins. In the three months to June, chrome volumes rose almost 20% year on year, while 6E PGM output, comprising platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium and gold, extended its upward run by nearly 15%. It is this calibrated balance between volume gains and metal mix that marks Jubilee’s latest quarter as more than a simple reaction to commodity swings.

Underlying the numbers is a strategic pivot in how Jubilee sources and processes its chrome feedstock. The end of a sizeable ore supply contract in South Africa left a potential 450 000 tonnes per annum hole in the group’s book. Yet this shortfall has been largely absorbed by partnerships delivering direct ore offtake, which now account for around 70% of chrome volumes. These alliances offer Jubilee not only steady throughput but also enhanced upside to pricing movements, shifting some of the revenue risk onto third-party miners while preserving operational leverage. Investors accustomed to Jubilee’s traditional tolling model will note this transition as a subtle but meaningful realignment of risk and reward.

Where chrome buckles under margin pressure, platinum prices have offered relief. Over the latest quarter platinum complex values surged by around a third, a boon to Jubilee’s refined PGM division. The impact is amplified by the technical relationship between metals: Jubilee’s management points out that a 1 per cent shift in chrome pricing is now roughly equivalent to a 4.5% move in platinum. As such, even a modest uptick in the PGM basket can offset outsized slides in base-metal sectors. It is this asymmetric exposure that underpins the “unexpected hedge” in the title, a deliberate tilting towards precious-metal strength to smooth earnings volatility.

Looking ahead, guidance for the new financial year calls for chrome concentrates of between 1.65 million and 1.80 million tonnes and PGM output of 36 000 to 40 000 ounces. While these targets lie below the recent highs, they emphasise sustainability over sheer scale, reflecting caution amid mixed market signals.

Management highlights the superior growth potential and stronger margins in copper, and the forthcoming full update on Zambian operations is likely to be scrutinised closely. For now the copper segment remains the strategic growth lever, with Zambia trials at a high-grade concentrator nearing completion and set to inform future supply agreements. The pivot suggests that Jubilee is positioning itself for a commodity cycle where copper’s role in electrification and renewable-energy infrastructure offers a more compelling earnings trajectory than the ebb and flow of steel-related metals.

Operational resilience and safety remain focal points. Jubilee’s South African sites recorded an improved lost-time injury frequency rate of 1.33, the best in recent years, with no classified injuries reported. A new PGM joint venture initiated in the spring is now in trial phases, overseen by Jubilee’s internal technical team, promising incremental throughput and potential cost efficiencies as it scales. These developments underline the company’s broader commitment to operational excellence even as it reshuffles its asset portfolio.

Jubilee Metals Group plc (LON:JLP) is a diversified metal recovery business with a world-class portfolio of projects in South Africa and Zambia. The Company’s expanding multi-project portfolio across South Africa and Zambia provides exposure to a broad commodity basket including Platinum Group Metals, chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper and cobalt.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Jubilee Metals Group plc

Jubilee Metals posts strong Q4 FY2025 performance

Jubilee Metals delivered exceptional safety and production results in South Africa, reducing its injury rate to 1.33 while boosting chrome concentrate output 19.9% to 505 578 t and annual chrome production 24.8% to 1 932 798 t. PGM output rose 14.6% to 8 973 oz in Q4 and 6% to 38 579 oz for the year, beating guidance. The company targets 1.65–1.80 Mt of chrome and 36 000–40 000 oz of PGM for FY2026.
Jubilee Metals Group plc

Jubilee Metals appoints Shard Capital as joint broker

Jubilee has appointed Shard Capital Partners LLP as joint broker alongside Zeus Capital, replacing RBC Capital Markets, and expects to publish a circular detailing the proposed disposal and General Meeting notice in the last week of July 2025
Jubilee Metals

Jubilee Metals receives US$90m offer for South African chrome and PGM assets

Jubilee Metals Group Plc announces a conditional offer for its chrome and PGM operations in South Africa, focusing on growth in Zambia's copper market.
Copper Production

Jubilee Metals begins copper production at Roan after successful trials

Jubilee Metals Group has achieved a major milestone with successful copper processing trials in Zambia, enhancing its copper production strategy and capabilities.
Copper Production

Jubilee Metals nears completion of high-grade copper trials at Roan

Jubilee Metals Group Plc (LON:JLP) is nearing the completion of high-grade copper ore trials at its Roan Concentrator, aiming to boost copper production significantly.
Jubilee Metals

Jubilee Metals lifts FY2025 chrome and PGM guidance after strong Q3

Jubilee Metals Group reports impressive Q3 FY2025 results, showcasing substantial growth in chrome and PGM production in South Africa.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple