Jubilee Metals appoints Shard Capital as joint broker

Jubilee Metals Group plc

Jubilee Metals Group Plc (LON:JLP), a diversified metals producer with operations in South Africa and Zambia, has announced the appointment of Shard Capital Partners LLP (Shard) as the Company’s joint broker with immediate effect.

Shard will work alongside Zeus Capital to support the Company in its capital markets activities and investor relations. Jubilee has a long- standing relationship with Shard who will no doubt assist the Company to create and enhance shareholder value. Shard replaces RBC Capital Markets.

Further to the announcement on 5 June 2025, Jubilee Metals and the purchaser are working together to finalise the sale agreements. The Company expects to post a circular containing full details of the proposed disposal, including the notice of General Meeting, during or about the last week of July 2025.

