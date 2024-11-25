Whitbread plc 37.0% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Whitbread plc with ticker (LON:WTB) now has a potential upside of 37.0% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 4,000 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Whitbread plc share price of 2,920 GBX at opening today (25/11/2024) indicates a potential upside of 37.0%. Trading has ranged between 2,723 (52 week low) and 3,714 (52 week high) with an average of 870,560 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £5,005,283,885.



Whitbread PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the hospitality business. The Company, its subsidiaries and joint ventures, operate hotels and restaurants, located in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides services in relation to accommodation, food and beverage. The Company’s hotel brands include Premier Inn, hub by Premier Inn and ZIP by Premier Inn. Premier Inn has over 86,000 rooms in over 855 hotels in United Kingdom and in Germany with 10,500 rooms in 59 hotels. hub by Premier Inn offers smart rooms across London and Edinburgh. Each room includes a slick touchscreen control panel to change the lighting and temperature, completely free superfast Wi-Fi, smart televisions, high-powered monsoon showers and relaxing comfortable beds. ZIP by Premier Inn offers compact rooms. The Company’s food and beverage brands include Beefeater, BAR+BLOCK, thyme BAR & GRILL, COOCKHOUSE + PUB, Brewers fayre and Table Table.







