Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Whitbread plc 37.0% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Whitbread plc with ticker (LON:WTB) now has a potential upside of 37.0% according to Berenberg Bank.

WTB.L

Berenberg Bank set a target price of 4,000 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Whitbread plc share price of 2,920 GBX at opening today (25/11/2024) indicates a potential upside of 37.0%. Trading has ranged between 2,723 (52 week low) and 3,714 (52 week high) with an average of 870,560 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £5,005,283,885.

Whitbread PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the hospitality business. The Company, its subsidiaries and joint ventures, operate hotels and restaurants, located in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides services in relation to accommodation, food and beverage. The Company’s hotel brands include Premier Inn, hub by Premier Inn and ZIP by Premier Inn. Premier Inn has over 86,000 rooms in over 855 hotels in United Kingdom and in Germany with 10,500 rooms in 59 hotels. hub by Premier Inn offers smart rooms across London and Edinburgh. Each room includes a slick touchscreen control panel to change the lighting and temperature, completely free superfast Wi-Fi, smart televisions, high-powered monsoon showers and relaxing comfortable beds. ZIP by Premier Inn offers compact rooms. The Company’s food and beverage brands include Beefeater, BAR+BLOCK, thyme BAR & GRILL, COOCKHOUSE + PUB, Brewers fayre and Table Table.



Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Whitbread plc 38.0% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Whitbread plc 30.7% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Whitbread plc

    Whitbread increases interim dividend, reflecting confidence in outlook

    Whitbread Plc reports strong interim results with UK accommodation sales in line and significant growth in Germany. Expanded profit and shareholder returns.
    Broker Ratings

    Whitbread plc 40.2% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

    Whitbread plc

    Whitbread PLC Q1 Trading Update: Sales Growth and Positive Outlook

    Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) Q1 trading update reveals 1% growth in total sales to £739m, driven by UK and Germany progress. CEO remains confident in full-year outlook.
    Broker Ratings

    Whitbread plc 41.2% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.