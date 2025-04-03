Follow us on:

Gattaca Plc Confident Growth Amid Market Volatility as Dividends Return (Video)

Gattaca Plc’s (LON:GATC) latest half-year results reveal a confident, strategically driven performance despite tough conditions in the recruitment and engineering services landscape. CEO Matthew Wragg shares how the company is not only growing its contractor base but also reinstating its dividend for the first time in years—a bold signal of strength in an uncertain market. With productivity up, a solid cash position, and new bolt-on acquisitions in the pipeline, Wragg outlines how culture, operational discipline and laser-sharp market focus are fuelling sustainable growth across key STEM sectors.

Gattaca is a specialist recruitment and workforce solutions company focused on the STEM sectors—supporting over 10,000 placements annually across technology, defence, energy, infrastructure and mobility. Its services span permanent and contract recruitment, workforce strategy, and statement of work delivery.

