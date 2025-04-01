Follow us on:

Thor Energy: Natural Hydrogen Giant Emerges as HY-Range Resource Surprises Market (Video)

Thor Energy (LON:THR) has shaken up the natural hydrogen and helium landscape with a major resource reveal on its HY-Range project in South Australia. With over 1 Tcf of unrisked hydrogen and 90 Bcf of helium in the ground, the company’s newly granted RSEL 802 licence has instantly become one of the most exciting exploration plays in Australia. Managing Director Andrew Hume breaks down the strategic pivot, why natural hydrogen could leapfrog green hydrogen, and what investors can expect as the drill-bit starts turning in 2025.

About Thor Energy:
Thor Energy PLC is a UK-listed exploration company focused on unlocking naturally occurring hydrogen and helium. With a strong foothold in South Australia’s highly prospective geological fairway, Thor is advancing its HY-Range project and a portfolio of additional licence applications.

