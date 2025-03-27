Firering Strategic Minerals £2m Raised to Fast-Track Zambia Limeco Project



Firering Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:FRG) has just secured £2 million to accelerate its Zambia’s Limeco project—and Independent Non-Executive Director Vassilios Carellas isn’t just overseeing the move, he’s putting his own money in too. In this interview, Carellas explains why the board acted quickly, what this funding unlocks next, and why market confidence could be in for a reset. If you’re tracking copper, lime, or emerging African industrial plays, this is one to watch.

Firering Strategic Minerals is an exploration and development company targeting critical minerals for the global energy transition, with current focus in Côte d’Ivoire and Zambia.