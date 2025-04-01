Follow us on:

Mondi Plc expands sustainable packaging footprint with Schumacher acquisition

Mondi

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) a global leader in the production of sustainable packaging and paper, has completed the acquisition of the Western Europe Packaging Assets of Schumacher Packaging, expanding Mondi’s footprint, enhancing its customer offering and creating a strong platform for further growth.

Complementing Mondi’s existing network of corrugated solutions plants across Central and Eastern Europe, the acquired corrugated converting and solid board operations in Germany, Benelux and UK will add over 1 billion square meters of capacity when fully operational. This includes two state-of-the-art mega box plants located at Ebersdorf and Greven (Germany), which have best-in-class production speed and operational efficiency, and offer significant growth potential following a recent investment programme.

Andrew King, Mondi Group CEO, said:

“This acquisition significantly strengthens our corrugated packaging business, extending our footprint in Western Europe and offering strong vertical integration opportunities.

“We are delighted to welcome our new Schumacher Packaging colleagues to Mondi.Together we will expand our eCommerce and FMCG offering, particularly in Western Europe, presenting exciting opportunities to introduce the Group’s unique range of products to a wider array of customers as they increasingly transition towards more sustainable packaging solutions.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

