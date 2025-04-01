Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

JEDT: European Investment Trust targeting Small-Cap Growth

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT) targets capital growth through investing in smaller continental European equities. The trust is managed under the principles of value, quality, and momentum, with the team managing JEDT having access to large teams of traditional analysts and data scientists.

Over the last five years , JEDT’s NAV total return of c. 82% is ahead of the benchmark’s c. 75% total return and slightly behind the peer group’s NAV total return of c. 90%. Shorter term, JEDT’s NAV TR is ahead of the benchmark and peer group over one year, and over ten years, JEDT’s NAV TR of c. 133% is a good reminder of the potential for high returns from small-caps, being ahead of the benchmark, c. 125%, and the large-cap equivalent index, c. 109%.

Since March 2024 JEDT has been managed by Jules Bloch, Jack Featherby and Jon Ingram. The new team continues with the same high-level investment approach as before, with some refinements to risk control and greater analysis of decision-making. Smaller companies made positive returns over the last few years, but the team’s view is that European smaller companies continue to trade at historically attractive valuations that could be the source of significant returns.

JEDT’s Discount, c. 8% at the time of writing, has narrowed significantly compared to the five-year average of c. 13%. Since 2023, JEDT’s board has spent c. £167m on buybacks, including a tender offer in September 2024 returning £104m to shareholders at a 2% (plus costs) discount. In the Discount section, we look at some of the contributory factors in JEDT’s peer group that have played a role in narrowing the discount.

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust primarily targets capital growth and its yield, 2.1%, can be viewed as an outcome rather than an objective of the strategy, and investors should not necessarily expect a progressive dividend.

retail_JPMorgan_European_Discovery_Trust___JEDT__March_2025Download
Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

European equity outlook: February gains and 2025 positioning

Discover how JPMorgan European Discovery Trust (LON:JEDT) outperformed its benchmark in February 2025, fueled by strategic stock selections in key sectors.
JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

European equity markets offer quality and growth potential of US (LON:JEDT)

funds news

UK Listed Investment Funds Investing Ideas

Discover diverse investment opportunities with UK-listed funds. From high-yielding REITs to international growth, explore insights for informed decisions.
JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

European investing upbeat for 2025 with company buybacks and improving outlook (LON:JEDT)

Explore the JPMorgan European Discovery Trust's latest performance review, highlighting key sectors and stocks influencing returns as it targets 2025 goals.
JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

European investment trust JEDT 12.7% share price increase doubles index’s 1 year returns

Explore JPMorgan European Discovery Trust's November performance insights, highlighting key contributors, detractors, and future outlook for European equities.
Top UK Funds December

Top Investment Funds UK News, December Roundup

Explore cutting-edge portfolio insights from top funds highlighting growth opportunities in European, Asian, Emerging, and Japanese equity markets.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.