Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Burberry Group plc 7.5% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Broker Ratings

Burberry Group plc with ticker (LON:BRBY) now has a potential upside of 7.5% according to RBC Capital Markets.

BRBY.L

RBC Capital Markets set a target price of 1,300 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Burberry Group plc share price of 1,210 GBX at opening today (10/02/2025) indicates a potential upside of 7.5%. Trading has ranged between 556 (52 week low) and 1,351 (52 week high) with an average of 1,639,464 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £4,288,659,856.

Burberry Group plc is a United Kingdom-based global luxury goods manufacturer, retailer, and wholesaler. The Company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. The Company’s segments include Retail/wholesale and Licensing. The Retail/wholesale segment is engaged in the sale of luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees, department stores globally and multi-brand specialty accounts. The flow of global product between retail and wholesale channels and across its regions is monitored and optimized at a corporate level and implemented via the Company’s inventory hubs situated in Europe, the United States, mainland China, Hong Kong, and Special Administrative Regions (S.A.R.) China. The Company’s Licensing segment includes royalties from global licensees of beauty products, eyewear and licenses relating to the use of non-Burberry trademarks in Japan.



Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Burberry Group plc 17.7% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

    Broker Ratings

    Burberry Group plc 4.2% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

    Broker Ratings

    Burberry Group plc 10.8% potential upside indicated by Jefferies

    Burberry Group

    Burberry Group PLC suspends dividend payments following disappointing Q1 performance

    Burberry Group PLC (LON:BRBY) reports a challenging Q1 FY25 with a 22% drop in retail revenue. The company plans strategic actions to regain growth.
    Broker Ratings

    Burberry Group plc 16.8% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

    Burberry Group

    Burberry Group Plc expect wholesale revenue to fall by around -25%

    Burberry Group PLC (LON:BRBY) has released its FY24 preliminary results, showing challenges in luxury demand but progress in brand refocus and distribution. CEO Akeroyd remains confident in the company's strategy.

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.