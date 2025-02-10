Burberry Group plc 7.5% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Burberry Group plc with ticker (LON:BRBY) now has a potential upside of 7.5% according to RBC Capital Markets.



RBC Capital Markets set a target price of 1,300 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Burberry Group plc share price of 1,210 GBX at opening today (10/02/2025) indicates a potential upside of 7.5%. Trading has ranged between 556 (52 week low) and 1,351 (52 week high) with an average of 1,639,464 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £4,288,659,856.



Burberry Group plc is a United Kingdom-based global luxury goods manufacturer, retailer, and wholesaler. The Company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. The Company’s segments include Retail/wholesale and Licensing. The Retail/wholesale segment is engaged in the sale of luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees, department stores globally and multi-brand specialty accounts. The flow of global product between retail and wholesale channels and across its regions is monitored and optimized at a corporate level and implemented via the Company’s inventory hubs situated in Europe, the United States, mainland China, Hong Kong, and Special Administrative Regions (S.A.R.) China. The Company’s Licensing segment includes royalties from global licensees of beauty products, eyewear and licenses relating to the use of non-Burberry trademarks in Japan.







