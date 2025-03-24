Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

One Health Group Plc AIM Listing Powers Expansion with £7.8M Surgical Hub Strategy (Video)

One Health Group Plc (LON:OHGR) is gearing up for a major expansion push following its AIM market debut and a £7.8 million raise. CEO Adam Binns outlines how this funding milestone unlocks the development of high-efficiency surgical hubs in under-served UK regions—crucial at a time when the NHS is battling record elective surgery backlogs. With a proven 21-year track record and a sharp focus on value creation, this is a company moving fast to meet national healthcare demand while rewarding investors.

One Health Group Plc partners with the NHS to deliver expert surgical care in orthopaedics, spinal, general surgery, and gynaecology—targeting patients in areas with limited access to healthcare provision.

Share on:
Watch On Spotify
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
One Health Group Plc AIM Listing Powers Expansion with £7.8M Surgical Hub Strategy (Video)

Other Interviews

More News

Search

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.