One Health Group Plc AIM Listing Powers Expansion with £7.8M Surgical Hub Strategy (Video)

One Health Group Plc (LON:OHGR) is gearing up for a major expansion push following its AIM market debut and a £7.8 million raise. CEO Adam Binns outlines how this funding milestone unlocks the development of high-efficiency surgical hubs in under-served UK regions—crucial at a time when the NHS is battling record elective surgery backlogs. With a proven 21-year track record and a sharp focus on value creation, this is a company moving fast to meet national healthcare demand while rewarding investors.

One Health Group Plc partners with the NHS to deliver expert surgical care in orthopaedics, spinal, general surgery, and gynaecology—targeting patients in areas with limited access to healthcare provision.