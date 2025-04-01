Follow us on:

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust declares first quarterly interim dividend

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LON:BRLA) has announced the first quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year to 31 December 2025 of 5.55 cents per ordinary share. The dividend is payable on 15 May 2025 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 11 April 2025 (ex-dividend date is 10 April 2025).

As set out in BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust’s dividend policy, this quarterly dividend has been calculated based on 1.25% of the Company’s NAV at close of business on 31 March 2025 (being the last business day of the calendar quarter) which was 444.25 cents per ordinary share.

