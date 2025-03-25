Valeura Energy’s Strong Position Reinforced as Auctus Reiterates C$13 Target – Auctus Advisors LLP

Valeura Energy Inc (TSX: VLE/OTCQX: VLERF) continues to chart a confident course in Southeast Asia’s energy sector, with Auctus Advisors LLP reaffirming its bullish outlook. Analyst Stephane Foucaud has reiterated a target price of C$13 per share, pointing to steady production, a robust cash position, and exciting development prospects for 2025 and beyond.

The Canadian-listed oil producer reported full-year 2024 results broadly in line with expectations. March 2025 production at the Manora field is currently averaging 2.9 mbbl/d, adding to the company’s already solid base. Looking ahead, key milestones in the first half of 2025 are set to further shape Valeura’s growth trajectory. Chief among them is the final investment decision (FID) for the redevelopment of the Wassana field, expected early in Q2. This move would unlock a significant portion of the 10.6 mmbbl low-risk contingent resources and convert them into proven and probable reserves.

“The FY25 guidance has been re-iterated,” Foucaud wrote, underlining the company’s operational consistency. With 10 wells planned at the Jasmine field and an exploration well at the high-potential Ratree prospect, Valeura is making a clear statement about its growth ambitions. The Ratree prospect, which holds prospective resources ranging from 3.4 to 41.9 mmbbl (mid-case 19.4 mmbbl), could even support a standalone development with its own infrastructure if exploration is successful.

Despite the focus on Thailand, Foucaud also noted an interesting development in Turkey, where Valeura holds assets in the Thrace Basin. While Auctus assigns no current value to these assets, the analyst highlighted that “Continental Resources has signed a JV deal with Türkiye Petroleum and TransAtlantic Petroleum to explore tight rocks in the Diyarbakir and Thrace Basins,” suggesting potential long-term optionality.

Valeura’s valuation metrics underscore the upside. Auctus pegs the company’s Core NAV at C$10.37 per share and ReNAV at C$12.78 per share, with further upside from exploration and contingent resources. With an implied total return of 66%, and YE2026 net cash forecast at US$534 million (excluding Wassana redevelopment), the company appears well-capitalised for its next phase of growth.

On a Final Note, Valeura’s 2025 outlook reflects a company hitting its stride—operationally stable, strategically focused, and financially sound. With development and exploration activities ramping up, and a supportive market backdrop, Valeura is well-positioned to unlock further value for shareholders in the months ahead.