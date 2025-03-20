Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

H&T Group 2024 results: Reasons to be cheerful 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

Hardman & Co
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT) 2024 results were reassuringly in line with expectations, delivering 10% PBT growth, with the pledge book capital value up 26%, retail sales up 27% and forex profits up 11%. The outlook remains positive, with i) strong demand in the core pawnbroking business where H&T is taking share and may have increasing acquisition opportunities, ii) consumer trends favouring its multi-channel, value-for-money, new and used product retail offering, iii) an expanding range of currencies helping forex growth, iv) a continued high gold price, and v) growth in store numbers helping all product lines. Economies of increasing scale will help mitigate cost growth that is outside management control.

  • Consistent non-pawnbroking growth throughout the year: The sustainability of profit growth is supported by how consistently H&T has grown its key non-pawnbroking businesses through 2024. FY’24 retail sales were up 27% (1H’24 27%), forex profits were up 11% (1H’24 10%) on transactions up 10% (1H’24 9%).
  • Move to September year-end: Our forecasts are now all based on annual September year-ends. There is a seasonality to H&T Group’s three main businesses (hence the change in year-end); however, looking through this, there has been a modest upgrade to underlying estimates post these results.
  • Valuation: We use a range of valuation approaches, including a Gordon Growth Model (GGM), a Discounted Dividend Model (DDM) and a Discounted Cashflow Model (DCF). On the assumptions we detail below, the average indicative valuation is 486p. As H&T is a growing business, there is upside from moving forward the base year.
  • Risks: H&T’s customers are cash-constrained. Its money laundering, stolen goods risk and other regulatory controls are appropriate to pawnbroking. We believe sentiment to the industry is a specific risk, which needs careful communication to overcome. Inflation risk to the cost base is also a specific short-term consideration.
  • Investment summary: H&T Group is focused on delivering the opportunity in its core pawnbroking and related retail businesses. Having gained pawnbroking market share, and with the collapse of most other competitors, a strong balance sheet means it is structurally well-positioned to finance demand for small-sum, short-term credit. This generates a strategic, long-term competitive advantage from which to grow earnings. For 2025, there is further growth in demand from cash-constrained customers, with few alternative regulated competitors.
250320-Hardman-HT-HAT-2024-results-reasons-to-be-cheerfulDownload
Share on:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Hardman & Co

    Insights into H&T Group’s 1H’24 Performance and Strategic Adjustments (LON:HAT)

    H&T Group plc 1H24 results curates egg of good and bad (VIDEO)

    Hardman & Co

    H&T Group’s strategic outlook and pawnbroking’s global impact (LON:HAT)

    Discover insights from Hardman & Co’s Analyst Mark Thomas on H&T Group plc's global pawnbroking market, valuation, and business risks in an exclusive interview.

    Putting H&T Group’s pawnbroking business into a global perspective (VIDEO)

    Discover insights on H&T Group plc (LON:HAT) as Mark Thomas from Hardman & Co delves into the global pawnbroking industry, market dynamics, and investment potential.
    Hardman & Co

    Global perspective and market positioning of pawnbroking for H&T Group

    H&T Group plc (LON:HAT)

    H&T Group plc A solid start to the year says Chief Exec Chris Gillespie

    H&T Group plc (LON:HAT) provides an update on trading performance, highlighting record lending in April 2024. CEO Chris Gillespie expresses optimism for the year ahead.

      Latest BrokerTalk

      View all Broker Talk

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.