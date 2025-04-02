Follow us on:

Experian Plc completes acquisition of ClearSale in Brazil

Experian plc

Further to the announcement on 4 October 2024, Experian Plc (LON:EXPN) has announced that all conditions related to the acquisition of ClearSale S.A.1, the leading digital fraud prevention provider in Brazil have been satisfied and the transaction has completed2

Notes:

1.     ClearSale will be delisted from the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3) and deregistered from the securities and exchange commission of Brazil (CVM) following completion. ClearSale’s final day of trading on B3 was 1 April 2025, and the formal deregistration and delisting request was due to be submitted to CVM and B3 respectively as soon as practically possible after the completion of the transaction on 1 April 2025. Deregistration from CVM is then due to take place within approximately 30 business days of the request to CVM, and the delisting from B3 within approximately 5 business days of the request to B3.

2.     As set out in Experian’s announcement of 4 October 2024, the deal is partly funded by the issuance of Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs) by Experian. Experian has established a sponsored Level 1 BDR programme, for which Itaú Unibanco S.A. acts as Depositary. This BDR programme will be listed on B3 (Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão), the stock exchange of Brazil, under the trading name EXPERIAN PLC and negotiation code EXPB31. When issued, each BDR will represent one Experian plc ordinary share. The BDRs are expected to begin trading on B3 on 4 April 2025. The BDRs do not carry voting rights.

