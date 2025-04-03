Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Jubilee Metals secures exclusive rights to the Large Waste Project in Zambia

Copper Production

Jubilee Metals Group plc (LON:JLP), a diversified metals processor in Africa, with copper operations in Zambia and chrome and PGM operations in South Africa, has announced an update on the Large Waste Project transaction.

Jubilee has secured the exclusive rights to the Large Waste Project (Project) for a reduced consideration of US$18 million (previously US$30 million). The Company has until mid-May 2025 to elect to acquire the assets and settle the approximately US$11.5 million dollars remaining of the consideration over a period of 12 months. Jubilee has been performing a due diligence on the Project which included sampling campaigns, laboratory test work and pilot scale trials, the results of which will inform the board’s decision as to whether to exercise the option to acquire the assets. 

On the back of encouraging results from the due diligence completed so far, Jubilee has entered into an agreement to sell 10 million tonnes of the estimated 260 million tonnes of material to a selected multi-national metals company. The value of the 10 million tonnes material trade is estimated at US$6.75 million. Under this agreement Jubilee will gain a detailed insight into the performance of the material when processed at the partnered company’s existing facilities. The results of which will provide a high degree of confidence in the expected performance of the material if processed in future by Jubilee Metals.

Statement from Leon Coetzer, Chief Executive Officer:

Jubilee’s copper strategy continues to gain further momentum on the back of the restart of its Roan Concentrator processing high-grade copper material as well as the expansion of its Munkoyo mining operation. The Large Waste Project offers tremendous potential for Jubilee to significantly expand its copper portfolio in Zambia. We have been considering carefully the optimal partner for the implementation of the Project especially following the encouraging results of the due diligence review. Jubilee has held extensive engagements with numerous interested parties on the best way to monetise the project. The project has attracted keen interest from both metal offtake backed funding as well as large multi-national copper producing entities interested to partner on the potential project. 

The trade of this small quantity of material compared with the size of the asset (less than 5% of the estimated contained material) not only demonstrates the potential value of the asset but also offers Jubilee the opportunity to confirm the technical performance of the material through a large-scale trial.”

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Jubilee Metals

Jubilee Metals Group revenue up 51.0% to US$141.5 million

Jubilee Metals Group plc has released its interim financial report for H1 FY2025, showcasing significant growth in revenue and operations across Africa's metal sector.
Sable Refinery in Zambia

Jubilee Metals successfully commences high grade copper production

Jubilee Metals Group plc (LON:JLP) begins processing high-grade copper at Zambia's Roan facility, aiming to boost production amidst recent updates.
Copper Production

Jubilee Metals CEO on accelerating copper production (LON:JLP)

Jubilee Metals Group CEO Leon Coetzer discusses overcoming recent challenges to boost copper production, share issuance, and upcoming output increases.
Jubilee Metals Group plc

Jubilee Metals Powers Forward with Copper Expansion – Zeus Capital

Jubilee Metals Group Plc boosts copper output in Zambia with stable power and new high-grade material agreements, driving operational recovery and growth.

Jubilee Metals Group Secures High-Grade Copper to Fast-Track Production Recovery (Video)

Jubilee Metals Group boosts copper output with high-grade material and strategic growth, as CEO Leon Coetzer outlines efficient, sustainable expansion plans.
Copper Production

Jubilee Metals implements strategy to accelerate copper production

Jubilee Metals Group boosts copper production in South Africa and Zambia, securing high-grade material and stable power for Roan operations.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.