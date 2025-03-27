Quadrise Charts a Confident Course Towards Clean Marine Fuel – Shore Capital

Quadrise Plc (LON:QED) is making waves in the decarbonisation sector with strong progress across its global partnerships and cutting-edge fuel technologies, according to a recent update from Shore Capital.

In its latest interim results, Quadrise reaffirmed a robust outlook, buoyed by environmental regulations and a successful £6.5 million fundraising in January. This funding bolsters the company’s ability to scale its proprietary clean fuel solutions, particularly in the marine sector, which is facing increasing pressure to reduce emissions.

One of the most eagerly anticipated developments is the upcoming operational trial on MSC’s Leandra V vessel. Preparations are well underway at the MAC² terminal in Antwerp, with the trial set to commence in the second quarter of 2025. Agreements with both Cargill and MAC² are nearing completion. Following initial proof-of-concept testing, the vessel will undergo extensive performance testing using Quadrise’s bioMSAR fuel, targeting a Letter of No Objection from engine manufacturer Wärtsilä. Notably, Quadrise is also in discussions with other shipping companies to utilise the Antwerp supply facility.

In Morocco, a commercial MSAR trial is also expected to kick off in Q2 2025 at OCP’s Jorf Lasfar site. As the world’s largest phosphate exporter, OCP represents a major opportunity for Quadrise, with both companies exploring fuel applications at additional sites. This comes as part of a broader push to develop sustainable fuel solutions across strategic global regions.

Elsewhere, Quadrise is preparing for a trial with Sparkle Power SA in Panama and continues marketing efforts in the US following testing of oil samples from Valkor in Utah. The potential for Quadrise’s MSAR fuels in power generation is significant. The Sparkle trial, for instance, will be run on a 50MW plant capable of consuming up to 100,000 tonnes of heavy fuel oil annually at full load.

bioMSAR and its zero-carbon variant, bioMSAR Zero, continue to show promise. Testing during the first half of the year highlighted improved engine efficiency and reduced NOx and CO₂ emissions. Sea trials for bioMSAR Zero are on the horizon with Focus Motor Yachts, reinforcing Quadrise’s position at the forefront of marine fuel innovation.

Research Analyst Tom Fraine of Shore Capital expressed his optimism, stating: “We share management’s confidence that the business case for Quadrise’s fuels has never been stronger and we are delighted to see the progress the Company has made in recent months.”

On a final note, Shore Capital’s research underscores how Quadrise is capitalising on the shift toward low-carbon energy. With a strategic foothold in multiple regions, growing demand from major partners, and scalable fuel technologies, the company appears well-positioned to benefit from the global transition to sustainable fuels.