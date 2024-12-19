Whitbread Plc Non-Executive Director Chris Kennedy to step down

Whitbread Plc (LON:WTB) has announced that Chris Kennedy, Non-Executive Director, will be stepping down from the Board and as Chair of the Audit Committee with effect from the conclusion of the Company’s 2025 AGM in June. We will announce Chris’s successor as Audit Committee Chair in due course.

Adam Crozier, Chairman of Whitbread, said “I would like to thank Chris on behalf of the Board for his outstanding contribution to Whitbread over the last nine years, both as a member of the Board and as Chair of the Audit Committee. In the meantime, we look forward to continuing to work with Chris over the coming months”.

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), we confirm that Chris has been appointed to be a member of the Board of Directors of Tesco PLC with effect from 20 February 2025.