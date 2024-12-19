Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Whitbread Plc Non-Executive Director Chris Kennedy to step down

Whitbread plc
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Whitbread Plc (LON:WTB) has announced that Chris Kennedy, Non-Executive Director, will be stepping down from the Board and as Chair of the Audit Committee with effect from the conclusion of the Company’s 2025 AGM in June.  We will announce Chris’s successor as Audit Committee Chair in due course.

Adam Crozier, Chairman of Whitbread, said “I would like to thank Chris on behalf of the Board for his outstanding contribution to Whitbread over the last nine years, both as a member of the Board and as Chair of the Audit Committee.  In the meantime, we look forward to continuing to work with Chris over the coming months”.

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), we confirm that Chris has been appointed to be a member of the Board of Directors of Tesco PLC with effect from 20 February 2025.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Whitbread plc 34.0% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Whitbread plc 37.0% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Whitbread plc 38.0% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Whitbread plc 30.7% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Whitbread plc

    Whitbread increases interim dividend, reflecting confidence in outlook

    Whitbread Plc reports strong interim results with UK accommodation sales in line and significant growth in Germany. Expanded profit and shareholder returns.
    Broker Ratings

    Whitbread plc 40.2% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.