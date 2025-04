Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) has confirmed the following change to the composition of the Board and information required under section 430 (2B) of the Companies Act 2006.

Following the announcement made on 12 March 2025, Lynda Clarizio has stepped down from the Intertek Board with effect from 31 March 2025. Lynda Clarizio will receive her normal director fee up to the date of termination. No payment for loss of office has or will be made to Lynda Clarizio.