Whitbread Plc remain confident to deliver a step change in profits, margins and returns

Whitbread Plc (LON:WTB) has announced its 3rd quarter results.

Comment from Dominic Paul, Whitbread Chief Executive:

“Our Five-Year Plan is set to deliver incremental profit of at least £300m by FY30 and release more than £2bn for shareholders through a combination of dividends and share buy-backs. We are making good progress against our strategic priorities including our Accelerating Growth Plan and cost efficiency programme, and we remain confident in our ability to deliver a step change in profits, margins and returns.

“The structural shift in UK supply has meant that Premier Inn is continuing to sustain the significant gains made since the pandemic. Whilst forward visibility remains limited, the favourable supply backdrop, together with our brand strength and commercial initiatives, means we are confident that we can continue to outperform the market.

“In Germany, we continued to perform strongly in what is an important trading period. As a result, we remain on track to reach profitability on a run-rate basis this year which is a key milestone and gives us real confidence as we continue to build momentum towards becoming the country’s number one hotel brand.”