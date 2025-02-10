Follow us on:

Rentokil Initial plc 9.0% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Rentokil Initial plc with ticker (LON:RTO) now has a potential upside of 9.0% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.

JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 430 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Rentokil Initial plc share price of 395 GBX at opening today (10/02/2025) indicates a potential upside of 9.0%. Trading has ranged between 336 (52 week low) and 518 (52 week high) with an average of 4,084,830 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £10,042,619,811.

Rentokil Initial plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in pest control and hygiene and wellbeing services. The Company operates in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Rest of World, Asia, and the Pacific. The Company is a commercial pest control company providing risk mitigation, reassurance and responsiveness to customers. It offers a complete range of pest control services, from rodents to flying and crawling insects, to other forms of wildlife management. It offers a range of hygiene services, including the provision and maintenance of products, such as soap and hand sanitizer dispensers, hand dryers, air care and purification, cubicle and surface sanitizers, feminine hygiene units, toilet paper dispensers and floor protection mats. Its connected devices, PestConnect, help to provide customers with a complete pest detection solution and full traceability. Its PestConnect is a remote monitoring system for rodents.



