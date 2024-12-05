Norcros Plc CEO and CFO Present Interim Results to 30 September 2024 (LON:NXR)

In their recent presentation, Thomas Willcocks (CEO) and James Eyre (CFO) of Norcros plc (LON:NXR) outlined a strong set of financial results for the first half of the year. They discussed revenue growth in the UK, market stability in South Africa, and strategic initiatives including operational excellence and ESG investments.

The discussion highlighted Norcros’s resilience and growth opportunities despite broader market challenges, emphasising the company’s focus on mid-premium branded bathroom products across the UK and Ireland, as well as South Africa. The full presentation, embedded below, provides a comprehensive overview of their strategy, achievements, and expectations for the future.

Norcros plc is a leading designer and supplier of branded bathroom products, primarily serving the mid-premium market segments in the UK, Ireland, and South Africa. The company develops its own range of products, including bathroom furniture, taps, showers, and wall panels, and delivers them through a network of partners. With a focus on quality design, operational excellence, and sustainability, Norcros caters to both renovation (RMI) and new build markets, positioning itself as a strong player in the branded bathroom industry.