Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Norcros Plc CEO and CFO Present Interim Results to 30 September 2024 (LON:NXR)

In their recent presentation, Thomas Willcocks (CEO) and James Eyre (CFO) of Norcros plc (LON:NXR) outlined a strong set of financial results for the first half of the year. They discussed revenue growth in the UK, market stability in South Africa, and strategic initiatives including operational excellence and ESG investments.

The discussion highlighted Norcros’s resilience and growth opportunities despite broader market challenges, emphasising the company’s focus on mid-premium branded bathroom products across the UK and Ireland, as well as South Africa. The full presentation, embedded below, provides a comprehensive overview of their strategy, achievements, and expectations for the future.

Norcros plc is a leading designer and supplier of branded bathroom products, primarily serving the mid-premium market segments in the UK, Ireland, and South Africa. The company develops its own range of products, including bathroom furniture, taps, showers, and wall panels, and delivers them through a network of partners. With a focus on quality design, operational excellence, and sustainability, Norcros caters to both renovation (RMI) and new build markets, positioning itself as a strong player in the branded bathroom industry.

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share this presentation

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
WhatsApp

More News

Norcros Plc CEO and CFO Present Interim Results to 30 September 2024 (LON:NXR)

Other Company Presentations

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.