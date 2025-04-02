Volta Finance reports strong performance with 9.8% dividend yield

Volta Finance Ltd (LON:VTA) has published its results for the six month period ended 31 January 2025.

The investment objectives of Volta Finance are to seek to preserve its capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis. Volta currently seeks to achieve its investment objectives by pursuing exposure predominantly to CLOs and similar asset classes. Volta measures and reports its performance in

Euro.