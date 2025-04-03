Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

J Sainsbury Plc appoints two new Non-Executive Directors

J Sainsburys plc

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) has announced that Katie Bickerstaffe and Steve Hare will join the Board as Non-Executive Directors following the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 3 July 2025. Katie will be a member of the Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Committee and the Nomination and Governance Committee and Steve will join the Audit and Nomination and Governance Committees.

Katie is a highly regarded retail and consumer business leader, bringing strong perspectives on digital business models and transformation programmes. She has held numerous leadership positions, including as Co-CEO of M&S, Executive Chair and CEO Designate at SSE and CEO, UK & Ireland at Dixons Carphone. She also held roles at Somerfield Stores group, Dyson, PepsiCo and Unilever. Katie is currently a Non-Executive Director of Aberdeen Group plc, Barratt Redrow plc and a Non-Executive Director and Senior Independent Director of Diploma plc.

Steve is a very experienced leader of digital and tech businesses. He is currently CEO of The Sage Group plc and previously worked at Apax Partners as Operating Partner and Co-Head of the Portfolio Support Group. Prior to this, Steve built over 10 years’ experience leading the finance function for three listed UK companies, including as CFO of Invensys plc, Group Finance Director for Spectris plc and CFO at Marconi PLC.

Brian Cassin has notified the Board that he will not seek re-election at the Sainsbury’s AGM on 3 July after nine years’ service. The Board has appointed Adrian Hennah, who has been a member of the J Sainsbury plc Board since April 2021, to succeed Brian as Senior Independent Director with effect from 3 July.

Commenting on the appointments, Martin Scicluna, Chair of J Sainsbury, said:

“I am delighted to welcome Katie and Steve as Non-Executive Directors. Their extensive experience and leadership in retail and digital businesses will be invaluable to our Board. Katie’s strong perspectives on digital transformation and Steve’s expertise in leading tech businesses will greatly contribute to our strategic direction. We look forward to their insights and contributions as we continue to drive Sainsbury’s forward.”

“I would also like to thank Brian for his commitment and dedication to Sainsbury’s. He has been on the Board for nine years and throughout his time with us he has provided invaluable leadership. We wish him all the best for the future.”

Katie Bickerstaffe said:

“Retail is an incredibly competitive sector and Sainsbury’s has a long-standing reputation for delivering exceptional value and quality to its customers. I’m excited to join the Board and help Sainsbury’s to foster further innovation and excellence.”

Steve Hare said: “I am thrilled to be joining the Sainsbury’s board at a very important time for the business. The Next Level Sainsbury’s strategy is an exciting vision for the future, and I look forward to working with the Board and leadership team to continue creating value for shareholders”                                                                       

The appointments of Katie Bickerstaffe and Steve Hare as Non-Executive Directors will be subject to shareholder approval along with the re-election of all other Directors at the AGM. No further information is required to be disclosed under 6.4.6R and 6.4.8R of the UK Listing Rules.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    J Sainsburys Plc

    J Sainsbury Plc sells Argos Financial Services card portfolio to NewDay Group

    J Sainsbury PLC has sold its Argos Financial Services card portfolio to NewDay Group, with migration planned for Q1 2026. Learn more about this strategic move.
    Broker Ratings

    J Sainsbury plc 18.5% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

    J Sainsburys plc

    J Sainsbury Plc boosts market share and sales with record-breaking Christmas

    J Sainsbury Plc achieved its fifth consecutive year of Christmas market share growth, with strong sales and customer satisfaction during the festive season.
    J Sainsburys plc

    Sainsbury (J) Expanding Aldi Price Match Initiative to Convenience Stores Positive say Shore Capital

    Sainsbury's extends its Aldi Price Match to Local stores, enhancing value with competitive pricing on 200 essential items, driving customer satisfaction.
    J Sainsburys plc

    J Sainsbury’s Paving the Way for Sustainable Growth with “Next Level” Strategy

    Broker Ratings

    J Sainsbury plc 15.0% potential upside indicated by Jefferies

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.