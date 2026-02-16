Follow us on:

Verici Dx revenue growth signals commercial inflection point

Verici Dx Plc

Verici Dx has delivered a clear step forward in commercial execution, reporting revenue of approximately $3.8 million for the year ended 31 March 2025, driven primarily by accelerating adoption of its Tutivia post-transplant test and expanding US insurance coverage.

The increase in revenue reflects higher test volumes as transplant centres integrate Tutivia more consistently into patient monitoring protocols. The company’s strategy has centred on demonstrating clinical utility and then converting that validation into routine usage.

A central driver has been broader reimbursement support. During the period, Tutivia was added as an in-network test under an agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield, materially improving patient access. In-network status reduces out-of-pocket uncertainty and administrative barriers, both of which can slow adoption in diagnostics markets.

Management has indicated that US coverage continues to widen beyond this agreement, further reinforcing the reimbursement foundation. As payer relationships deepen, the commercial model becomes less speculative and more execution-driven.

Verici Dx Plc (LON:VRCI) is developing a complementary suite of proprietary, leading-edge tests forming a kidney transplant diagnostics platform for personalised patient and organ response risk to assist clinicians in medical management for improved patient outcomes. 

