Tutivia™ study confirms predictive value in transplant care

Verici Dx completed a pivotal clinical validation study for Tutivia™, a test designed to support early risk assessment in kidney transplant recipients. Conducted across thirteen centres in the United States, Europe and Australia, the prospective, blinded study evaluated the performance of Tutivia™ in predicting acute rejection (AR) within the first six months after transplant.

The study assessed 151 patients using a proprietary RNA sequencing platform that analyses gene expression associated with kidney injury, immune response, and graft protection. Tutivia™ applies an AI-driven algorithm to generate a patient-specific risk score between 0 and 100. A score above 50 is interpreted as high risk for acute rejection, providing clinicians with an actionable metric to tailor post-transplant care.

