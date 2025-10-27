Follow us on:

Why vanadium is starting to matter in new places

Ferro-Alloy Resources Group, Share price and news

Steel has always been the centre of gravity for vanadium. But for the first time, that balance is beginning to shift. A new set of demand signals is emerging from energy storage, and it is changing how this metal is valued and where future growth may lie.

Today, the majority of vanadium ends up in high-strength steel. It improves durability, reduces weight, and is used in everything from construction beams to pipelines. But that dominance is starting to loosen. As long-duration battery technology gains ground, vanadium is increasingly being pulled into the energy transition, particularly through vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFBs), which use the metal as their key electrolyte.

VRFBs are not new, but they are now entering a more serious growth phase. Installed capacity is expected to rise ten-fold by 2030, moving from 4 GWh today to around 40 GWh, with potential annual deployments of up to 50 GWh. As this happens, the amount of vanadium directed to battery storage could climb from around 5% of total supply to nearly 27% over the next five years.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Ltd (LON:FAR) is developing the giant Balasausqandiq vanadium deposit in Kyzylordinskaya oblast of southern Kazakhstan. The ore at this deposit is unlike that of nearly all other primary vanadium deposits and is capable of being treated by a much lower cost process.

Latest Company News

Ferro-Alloy Resources Ltd

Ferro-Alloy Resources announces 2025 AGM date

Ferro-Alloy Resources will hold its 2025 Annual General Meeting on 14 November 2025 at 2.00 pm local time at the Duke of Richmond Hotel, St Peter Port, Guernsey.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Ltd

Ferro-Alloy Resources delivers higher revenues and lower losses in H1 2025

Ferro-Alloy Resources reported revenues of US$2.5 million for the six months to 30 June 2025, up from US$2.1 million a year earlier, supported by stronger molybdenum production.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Ltd

Ferro-Alloy Resources raises £1 million through 16.7 million share issue

Ferro-Alloy has issued 16,666,667 new shares at 6 p each, raising gross proceeds of £1,000,000 with participation from directors and strategic shareholder VBR. Funds will optimise the carbon black substitute
Ferro-Alloy Resources

Ferro-Alloy Resources turns mine waste into early-stage advantage

Ferro-Alloy Resources is progressing a novel carbon black substitute that could generate cash flow well before its main Balasausqandiq processing plant is built.
Ferro-Alloy Resources

Ferro-Alloy signs framework agreement with CC6 for Balasausqandiq project

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited has signed a non-binding agreement with China National Chemical Engineering Co. to advance the Balasausqandiq vanadium project in Kazakhstan.
Ferro-Alloy Resources

Ferro-Alloy Resources advances with carbon black breakthrough

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited presents its 2024 financial results, focusing on the Balasausqandiq vanadium project and promising advancements in carbon black substitutes.

