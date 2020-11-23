Twitter
Union Jack Oil provide a West Newton drilling operations update

Union Jack Oil - West Brentwood

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO), a UK focused onshore hydrocarbon production, development and exploration company have provided an update on the West Newton B-1 appraisal well (WNB-1) where drilling operations are on-going.

Union Jack holds a 16.665% interest in PEDL183, containing the conventional West Newton A-1 discovery well and the West Newton A-2 appraisal well.

The WNB-1 well has been drilled safely to a Total Depth of 2,295 metres, encountering both the primary and secondary objectives, the Kirkham Abbey and Cadeby formations, respectively.

The Kirkham Abbey formation indicated a hydrocarbon charge based on wireline logs, cuttings and mud gas readings. The secondary target, the Cadeby formation contained insufficient reservoir development within the targeted slope environment.

The Joint Venture has commenced a side-track drilling operation from the WNB-1 well and following preparatory engineering exercises the West Newton B-1Z (WNB-1Z) will be drilling ahead during the next few days.

The objective of the WNB-1Z side-track well is to further appraise the Kirkham Abbey formation on a structurally superior location, targeting enhanced reservoir quality and on-trend with the previously discovered Kirkham Abbey accumulations. The information derived from both the WNB-1 and WNB-1Z wells will provide additional data to inform the optimal locations of future development wells at the West Newton project.

Drilling activities at the West Newton B site are ongoing and shareholders and the market will be updated following completion of drilling operations and evaluation in due course.

Union Jack Oil plc

