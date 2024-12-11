Top Investment Funds UK News, December Roundup

DirectorsTalk highlights the latest portfolio manager views for Real Estate Credit Investments, Fidelity Asian Values, JPMorgan European Discovery Trust, Fidelity Emerging Markets, Volta Finance and Fidelity Japan Trust, from its leading funds platform.

These articles highlight the attractive capital growth investment opportunities in European, Asia, Emerging Markets and Japan equity markets, as well as two high-yielding dividend income stocks in Structured Products and Real Estate Credit.

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) is a closed-end investment company that specialises in European real estate credit markets. Their primary objective is to provide attractive and stable returns to their shareholders, mainly in the form of quarterly dividends, by exposing them to a diversified portfolio of real estate credit investments.

Fidelity Asian Values Plc (LON:FAS) provides shareholders with a differentiated equity exposure to Asian Markets. Asia is the world’s fastest-growing economic region, and the trust looks to capitalise on this by finding good businesses, run by good people and buying them at a good price.

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT) aims to provide capital growth from a diversified portfolio of smaller European companies (excluding the United Kingdom).

Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJV) is an investment trust managed by Nicholas Price since 2015, focusing on Japanese equities. The trust follows a growth-at-a-reasonable-price (GARP) investment philosophy, targeting undervalued companies with strong growth potential. The portfolio leans towards small- and mid-cap growth stocks, with an emphasis on under-researched opportunities.

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) is a closed-ended investment company that primarily focuses on structured finance assets. The trust aims to deliver long-term, stable returns by investing in a diversified portfolio of Collateralised Loan Obligations (CLOs) and other structured credit instruments. These assets provide exposure to income-generating corporate debt while managing risk through diversification and active portfolio management.

Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML) Limited is an investment trust that focuses on equities in emerging markets, seeking to achieve long-term capital growth. Managed by Fidelity’s experienced team, the trust invests across diverse sectors and countries, aiming to capitalise on the structural growth opportunities inherent in emerging economies.