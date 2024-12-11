Follow us on:

Top Investment Funds UK News, December Roundup

Top UK Funds December
DirectorsTalk highlights the latest portfolio manager views for Real Estate Credit Investments, Fidelity Asian Values, JPMorgan European Discovery Trust, Fidelity Emerging Markets, Volta Finance and Fidelity Japan Trust, from its leading funds platform.

These articles highlight the attractive capital growth investment opportunities in European, Asia, Emerging Markets and Japan equity markets, as well as two high-yielding dividend income stocks in Structured Products and Real Estate Credit.

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) is a closed-end investment company that specialises in European real estate credit markets. Their primary objective is to provide attractive and stable returns to their shareholders, mainly in the form of quarterly dividends, by exposing them to a diversified portfolio of real estate credit investments.

Fidelity Asian Values Plc (LON:FAS) provides shareholders with a differentiated equity exposure to Asian Markets. Asia is the world’s fastest-growing economic region, and the trust looks to capitalise on this by finding good businesses, run by good people and buying them at a good price.

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT) aims to provide capital growth from a diversified portfolio of smaller European companies (excluding the United Kingdom).

Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJV) is an investment trust managed by Nicholas Price since 2015, focusing on Japanese equities. The trust follows a growth-at-a-reasonable-price (GARP) investment philosophy, targeting undervalued companies with strong growth potential. The portfolio leans towards small- and mid-cap growth stocks, with an emphasis on under-researched opportunities.

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) is a closed-ended investment company that primarily focuses on structured finance assets. The trust aims to deliver long-term, stable returns by investing in a diversified portfolio of Collateralised Loan Obligations (CLOs) and other structured credit instruments. These assets provide exposure to income-generating corporate debt while managing risk through diversification and active portfolio management.

Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML) Limited is an investment trust that focuses on equities in emerging markets, seeking to achieve long-term capital growth. Managed by Fidelity’s experienced team, the trust invests across diverse sectors and countries, aiming to capitalise on the structural growth opportunities inherent in emerging economies.

Fidelity

Japan Investment Opportunities Research Targeting High-growth Businesses (LON:FJV)

Strong start for Japanese equities in 2024, driven by central bank policies and semiconductor gains, while Fidelity Japan Trust offers unique growth opportunities.
Fidelity

Emerging Markets Investment Outlook 2025 by Fidelity

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited's managers, Nick Price and Chris Tennant, share strategic insights and 2025 outlook for emerging markets amid macroeconomic shifts.
JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

European investment trust, JPM European Discovery H1 Results sees 2025 set for “strong gains” (LON:JEDT)

Volta Finance

Volta Finance quarterly dividend is circa 8% of NAV annualised

Volta Finance Limited announces a €0.15 quarterly dividend per share, payable on January 16, 2025, with currency options available for shareholders.

Fidelity Asian Values Results Presentation 2024 by Nitin Bajaj (Video)

Explore the investment philosophy of Fidelity Asian Values' manager Nitin Bajaj, highlighting simplicity, discipline, and strategic growth in Asian markets.
Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments dividend yield is 9.4% at 30 September 2024

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) announces a 3.0 pence interim dividend for shareholders, paid electronically starting July 2025.

