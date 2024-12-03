Fidelity Asian Values Results Presentation 2024 by Nitin Bajaj (Video)

Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAV) Results Presentation 2024 by Nitin Bajaj.

In this presentation, Nitin Bajaj, the manager of Fidelity Asian Values, shares his investment philosophy, which centres on simplicity, discipline, and the importance of understanding businesses thoroughly. The discussion highlights his focus on value investing, explaining why he prioritises strong businesses with capable management and compelling valuations over chasing market trends. Bajaj also examines regional dynamics, emphasising opportunities in markets like China and Indonesia while steering clear of perceived bubbles in others. With an emphasis on long-term growth and resilience, the presentation offers a candid look at the challenges and achievements of the portfolio under his management.

Fidelity Asian Values is a UK-based investment trust focused on uncovering undervalued small-cap companies in Asia, aiming to deliver consistent returns for its investors.