RECI half year results full of confidence with buybacks and long-term dividend

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) has announced the release of the Company’s Condensed Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the six months ended 30 September 2024.

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) is a closed-end investment company that specialises in European real estate credit markets. Their primary objective is to provide attractive and stable returns to their shareholders, mainly in the form of quarterly dividends, by exposing them to a diversified portfolio of real estate credit investments.