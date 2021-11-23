tinyBuild acquires US-based Versus Evil and its subsidiary Red Cerberus

tinyBuild plc (LON:TBLD), a leading video games publisher and developer with global operations, has announced the acquisition of US-based Versus Evil, the video game publisher of critically acclaimed titles such as The Banner Saga, and its subsidiary Red Cerberus, its games service provider located in Sao Paolo, Brazil.

Versus Evil will continue to operate as an independent label expanding tinyBuild’s publishing capacity and contributing to its IP discovery process in new genres such as RPG and strategy. Founded in 2013 by Steve Escalante, who will continue to run the operations, Versus Evil has published 32 titles on all major platforms, which will bring tinyBuild’s portfolio to over 70 titles. Since 2017, Red Cerberus has been providing Versus Evil and third-party studios with quality assurance, testing and localization.

The initial consideration for acquiring Versus Evil and Red Cerberus will be $12.5 million in cash. Deferred payments over the following three calendar years will be settled with newly issued tinyBuild shares of up to $18.8 million[1], subject to stretching financial targets being met. The total maximum consideration is up to $31.3 million.

Versus Evil and Red Cerberus together generated $12 million in revenues and a $0.2 million EBITDA loss in 2020[2], a year of heavy investment in Red Cerberus. tinyBuild expects that the deal will be marginally accretive in 2021, and approximately 10% accretive at EBITDA level in 2022, with greater potential for return in the following years. In addition, Versus Evil and Red Cerberus will add over 250 staff[3] to the Company, bringing the total number to over 400.

A conference call for analysts, hosted by tinyBuild Alex Nichiporchik (CEO and co-founder), Tony Assenza (CFO) and Jaz Salati (Head of M&A and IR), will take place at 8.15am (GMT) today. Please email tinyBuild@secnewgate.co.uk for details.