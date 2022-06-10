Time Finance to provide trading update on Thursday 7 July 2022

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME), the AIM listed independent specialist finance provider, has confirmed that it plans to provide a trading update in respect of the financial year ended 31 May 2022 on Thursday 7 July 2022.

Time Finance’s core strategy is to focus on providing or arranging the finance UK SMEs require to fund their businesses. It offers a multi-product range for SMEs including asset, vehicle, loan and invoice finance. While primarily an ‘own-book’ lender the Group does operates a ‘hybrid’ lending and broking model enabling it to optimize business levels through market and economic cycles.