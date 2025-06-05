Time Finance soars past £100m in Asset Lending

Time Finance is accelerating its momentum in the SME finance sector with a standout performance in its Asset Finance division. The company’s Hard Asset lending portfolio has now surged past £100 million, reflecting both the scale of its ambitions and the success of its strategy to fuel business investment through flexible funding solutions.

This milestone represents a 21% increase since May last year and more than triple the portfolio size recorded in 2021 when Time Finance launched its growth strategy. This isn’t just a numerical achievement, it’s a clear indicator of market demand and the company’s ability to meet it with precision. As more UK businesses seek resilient financial partners, Time Finance is positioning itself at the forefront of asset-backed lending.

At the heart of this growth is a comprehensive range of funding solutions tailored to support capital investment across key industries. With options like Hire Purchase, Finance Lease, and Refinance, Time Finance enables SMEs to acquire critical equipment, ranging from construction machinery to transportation assets, without straining cash reserves. Spreading the cost of investment through manageable monthly payments allows businesses to benefit from immediate returns while preserving working capital.

The firm’s approach goes beyond products. By working with a select group of brokers and maintaining strong relationships with clients, Time Finance ensures each funding solution is bespoke. This relationship-driven model creates lasting partnerships and promotes sustainable growth for both the company and its clients.

Financial performance over the past year underlines the strength of this strategy. Time Finance has reported consistent increases in revenue, profitability, and shareholder returns. Earnings per share are rising, profit margins are expanding, and its total lending book has hit a new high. Crucially, credit quality remains strong, with arrears and bad debt levels well-managed, offering confidence to investors and clients alike.

Looking ahead, Time Finance has laid out clear and ambitious goals. By 2028, the company aims to grow its total lending book to over £300 million while boosting margins and return on equity. This long-term strategy reflects a clear vision backed by operational discipline and market insight.

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) is an AIM-listed business specialising in the provision or arrangement of funding solutions to UK businesses seeking to access the finance they need to realise their growth plans. Time Finance can fund businesses or arrange funding with their trusted partners through Asset Finance, Invoice Finance, Business Loans, Vehicle Finance or Asset Based Lending.