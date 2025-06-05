Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Time Finance soars past £100m in Asset Lending

Time Finance

Time Finance is accelerating its momentum in the SME finance sector with a standout performance in its Asset Finance division. The company’s Hard Asset lending portfolio has now surged past £100 million, reflecting both the scale of its ambitions and the success of its strategy to fuel business investment through flexible funding solutions.

This milestone represents a 21% increase since May last year and more than triple the portfolio size recorded in 2021 when Time Finance launched its growth strategy. This isn’t just a numerical achievement, it’s a clear indicator of market demand and the company’s ability to meet it with precision. As more UK businesses seek resilient financial partners, Time Finance is positioning itself at the forefront of asset-backed lending.

At the heart of this growth is a comprehensive range of funding solutions tailored to support capital investment across key industries. With options like Hire Purchase, Finance Lease, and Refinance, Time Finance enables SMEs to acquire critical equipment, ranging from construction machinery to transportation assets, without straining cash reserves. Spreading the cost of investment through manageable monthly payments allows businesses to benefit from immediate returns while preserving working capital.

The firm’s approach goes beyond products. By working with a select group of brokers and maintaining strong relationships with clients, Time Finance ensures each funding solution is bespoke. This relationship-driven model creates lasting partnerships and promotes sustainable growth for both the company and its clients.

Financial performance over the past year underlines the strength of this strategy. Time Finance has reported consistent increases in revenue, profitability, and shareholder returns. Earnings per share are rising, profit margins are expanding, and its total lending book has hit a new high. Crucially, credit quality remains strong, with arrears and bad debt levels well-managed, offering confidence to investors and clients alike.

Looking ahead, Time Finance has laid out clear and ambitious goals. By 2028, the company aims to grow its total lending book to over £300 million while boosting margins and return on equity. This long-term strategy reflects a clear vision backed by operational discipline and market insight.

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) is an AIM-listed business specialising in the provision or arrangement of funding solutions to UK businesses seeking to access the finance they need to realise their growth plans. Time Finance can fund businesses or arrange funding with their trusted partners through Asset Finance, Invoice Finance, Business Loans, Vehicle Finance or Asset Based Lending.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Time Finance plc

Time Finance launches new Investor Hub to enhance shareholder engagement

Time Finance plc has launched an interactive investor hub to enhance engagement with shareholders. Discover valuable resources and insights in one integrated platform.
Time Finance plc

Time Finance reaffirms strong trading performance

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) announces key dates for its FY 2024/25 financial calendar, highlighting solid performance and positive market expectations.
Time Finance plc

Time Finance reports record lending book, 40% increase in PBT

Time Finance Plc (LON:TIME) reports strong growth in its trading update for February 2025, highlighting record revenue and profit driven by robust lending demand.
Time Finance plc

Time Finance Hard Asset lending book breaks £100m milestone

Time Finance plc reports a milestone as its Hard Asset lending portfolio surpasses £100 million, highlighting strong growth and strategic success.
Time Finance plc

Time Finance reports record lending book, fourteen consecutive quarters of growth

Time Finance plc's interim results show impressive growth, with a 16% revenue increase and a 44% rise in profit. Explore their strategic updates.
Time Finance

Time Finance reports 44% profit increase as lending book grows

Time Finance plc reports a robust H1 2024/25 performance with a 16% revenue rise and a 44% increase in profit before tax, continuing its growth momentum.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple