Time Finance secures over £250m in funding facilities

Time Finance plc

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME), the AIM listed independent specialist finance provider, has announced that it has increased its total funding facilities to an aggregate of more than £250m. The renewed and enhanced facilities now in place, arranged across a diversified panel of eight long-standing and supportive funding partners, provide the Group with funding headroom of over £95m. This positions the Company to further support UK businesses throughout the country as it continues to implement its three-year growth strategy through to May 2028.

James Roberts, Time Finance Chief Financial Officer, commented:

“I am delighted that the Group has put in place substantial funding facilities as we embark on our new three-year growth plan. The previous plan, from June 2021 to May 2025, saw Invoice Finance lending increase by 170% and Hard Asset lending by 249%. Strong demand for both product sets has continued to be experienced in the first months of the new financial year which began on 1 June 2025.

“As such, the significant headroom provided by these larger and more flexible facilities across all lending divisions position the Group well as it looks to further support UK business requiring funding for business-critical equipment through Asset Finance or working capital solutions through Invoice Finance.

Full Year Results and Investor Presentation

As previously announced on 26 June 2025, the Group will publish its audited Annual Report and Financial Statements for the financial year to 31 May 2025 on 24 September 2025 and, simultaneously, a Trading Update in relation to Q1 FY 2025/26. At 1.00 pm on 24 September 2025, Chief Executive Officer, Ed Rimmer, and Chief Financial Officer, James Roberts, will deliver a live presentation relating to the FY 2024/25 annual results and the accompanying Q1 trading update. The presentation will be accessible via the Group’s investor website, with the presentation open to all existing and potential shareholders who can sign up and submit questions via: https://investors.timefinance.com/webinars/oPB5mr-fy-results-2024-2025-webinar.

For more information and the chance to have your questions directly answered by the management team, please head to our interactive investor hub via: https://investors.timefinance.com/s/71ba43. Here you will find all company news and additional content to further explain Time Finance’s strategy and developments.

