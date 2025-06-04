Follow us on:

Time Finance launches new Investor Hub to enhance shareholder engagement

Time Finance plc

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME), the AIM listed independent specialist finance provider, has announced the launch of an interactive investor hub website. Designed for both existing and prospective shareholders, the new website will bring all of the Company’s investor focussed content into a single integrated platform to further strengthen the Group’s engagement with its stakeholders, including:

·    Presentations

·    Educational material

·    Interviews

·    Regulatory announcements

·   Financial Reports and Calendars

The investor hub will also provide an interactive online experience allowing the Group’s stakeholders to comment on and ask the Time Finance team questions via a portal which will be monitored and responded to periodically. Following the launch of the Company’s investor hub, the website containing the information required by Rule 26 of the AIM Rules for Companies has been updated to Home | Time Finance Investor Hub.

How to sign up for the Time Finance investor hub:

1.     Visit investors.timefinance.com

2.     Follow the prompts to sign up for an investor hub account

3.     Complete your account profile

James Roberts, CFO, commented:

Maintaining transparent and open communication with shareholders remains key for Time Finance. Our new Investor Hub is, therefore, a step forward in strengthening this relationship, giving both existing and potential investors a clearer view of our business and our long-term ambitions. The hub brings together a wealth of engaging content, including video updates, strategic insights, and information on how we’re supporting UK businesses thrive and survive through our multi-product funding solutions.

“We invite all stakeholders to explore the Investor Hub and share their feedback as we continue to evolve and improve the way we communicate our progress and vision.”

