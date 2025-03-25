Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Time Finance reports record lending book, 40% increase in PBT

Time Finance plc

Time Finance Plc (LON:TIME), the AIM listed independent specialist finance provider, has provided a trading update for the nine-month period ended 28 February 2025. The Group’s strong performance in the first half of the current financial year has been maintained throughout the third quarter. Continued strong demand from UK businesses for the Group’s multi-product funding offering has driven further growth in the gross lending book which stands at a record high of more than £210m at the end of February 2025. This is the fifteenth consecutive quarter of loan book growth for the Company.

Unaudited Nine Month 2024/25 Highlights

·    Own-Book lending origination up 5% to £69.3m (9M 2023/24: £66.0m)

·    Revenue up 14% to £27.3m (9M 2023/24: £24.0m)

·    Profit before Tax up 40% to £5.9m (9M 2023/24: £4.2m)

·    PBT margin improved by 200 bps to 21% (9M 2023/24: 19%)

·    Net Tangible Assets up 14% to £43.0m at 28 February 2025 (29 February 2024: £37.7m)

·    Gross lending-book up 11% to a record £210m at 28 February 2025 (29 February 2024: £190m)

·    Deferred income up 7% to £26.4m at 28 February 2025 (29 February 2024: £24.6m) providing strong visibility of future earnings

·    Net Arrears improved to 5% of the gross lending book at 28 February 2025 (29 February 2024: 6%)

·    Net Bad Debt Write-Offs unchanged at 1% of the average lending book at 28 February 2025 (29 February 2024: 1%)

·    Continuing positive trading momentum; leading to expectation that Group financial performance for the full year will be at least in line with recently upgraded market guidance provided in February 2025[1]

A key element of the Company’s four-year strategic plan through to 31 May 2025 has been to focus on more secured lending. This was to be achieved primarily though the provision of Invoice Finance and the ‘Hard’ element of Asset Finance. These two core areas have accounted for 91% of new lending volume originated in the nine months of trading to 28 February 2025, and now make up 81% of the total lending book. This compares to 51% of new deal volume origination and 52% of the total lending book prior to the strategy launch.

Ed Rimmer, Time Finance Chief Executive Officer commented:

“With three quarters of the current financial year now delivered, the Board is very encouraged by the Group’s financial performance. To be able to report all-time record nine-month levels of both Revenue and Profit Before Tax is particularly pleasing. As is the fact that the profit generated in the first nine months of the current financial year has already surpassed the level achieved for the whole of the previous year. To have made these strides forward without compromising on credit quality, as shown by the consistent and stable nature of our arrears and our write-offs, is another key performance indicator that we are proud of.

“As a result of all these factors, as we close-out the current four-year strategy and enter our new three-year growth trajectory through to May 2028, the Board has real confidence that the Group remains well placed to continue building long-term value for all our shareholders.”

1       FY2024/25 market expectations were upgraded on 27th February 2025 to £36.0m of Revenue and £7.5m of Profit Before Tax.

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Time Finance plc

Time Finance Hard Asset lending book breaks £100m milestone

Time Finance plc reports a milestone as its Hard Asset lending portfolio surpasses £100 million, highlighting strong growth and strategic success.
Time Finance

Time Finance reports 44% profit increase as lending book grows

Time Finance plc reports a robust H1 2024/25 performance with a 16% revenue rise and a 44% increase in profit before tax, continuing its growth momentum.
Time Finance

Time Finance expects FY25 performance to surpass market expectations

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) reports strong trading momentum in early FY25, forecasting revenues of at least £35.1m and profit before tax of £7.2m.
Research

Equity research reports, UK stocks, October 2024

Discover top-performing stocks across health, energy, finance, and telecom with insights from leading analysts to make informed investment decisions.

Time Finance PLC Strong Growth and Strategic Progress: A Message from CEO Ed Rimmer

Join Ed Rimmer, CEO of Time Finance PLC, as he presents the company's Q1 2024 financial achievements, growth strategy, and SME funding focus.
Time Finance plc

Time Finance Delivers Another Impressive Year of Growth Cavendish Upgrades

Time Finance plc exhibits strong growth with a 40% profit increase in FY24, driven by strategic shifts in secured asset lending and invoice financing.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.