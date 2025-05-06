Time Finance reaffirms strong trading performance

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME), the AIM listed specialist finance provider, has confirmed key dates in the Group’s 2025 financial calendar in relation to the conclusion of the current financial year to 31 May 2025.

The Group’s previously announced strong performance in the first three quarters of the current financial year has been maintained throughout March and April 2025, with continued demand from UK businesses for the Group’s multi-product funding offering. This ongoing positive trading momentum provides the Board with significant confidence that the Group financial performance for FY 2024/25 will be at least in line with current market guidance.

Notice of Q4 Trading Update

The Group is planning to publish a full year FY 2024/25 trading update on Thursday 26 June 2025.

Notice of Results

Time Finance will then publish its full, audited final FY 2024/25 results and accompanying Annual Report and Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 May 2025 on Wednesday 24 September 2025. The Company will also provide a trading update in respect of Q1 2025/26 at that time.

