Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Time Finance reports 44% profit increase as lending book grows

Time Finance
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) , the AIM listed independent specialist finance provider, has provided a trading update in respect of the Group’s performance for the six-months ended 30 November 2024. This update is provided in advance of the scheduled publication of the Group’s H1 2024/25 unaudited Interim Results on 28 January 2025.

H1 2024/25 Unaudited Highlights

·   Revenue up 16% to £18.2m (H1 2023/24: £15.7m)

·   Profit before Tax up 44% to £3.9m (H1 2023/24: £2.7m)

·   PBT margin improved by 4% to 21% (H1 2023/24: 17%)

·   Net Tangible Assets up 14% to £41.5 at 30 November 2024 (30 November 2023: £36.4m)

·   Gross lending-book up 11% to a record £209.4m at 30 November 2024 (30 November 2023: £188.6m)

·   Net Arrears remain stable at 5% of the gross lending book at 30 November 2024 (30 November 2023: 6%)

·   Net Bad Debt Write-Offs remain stable at 1% of the average lending book at 30 November 2024 (30 November 2023: 1%)

·   Continuing positive trading momentum; leading to expectation of Group financial performance for the full year to be at least in line with recently upgraded market guidance

A key element of the Company’s four-year strategic plan, from June 2021 to May 2025, was to increase the size of its lending book by primarily focussing on Invoice Finance and the ‘Hard’ subset of Asset Finance as they are, typically, both larger in average loan size and more secure. Reflecting this focus, these core areas accounted for approximately 85% of new deal volume originated in H1 2024/25, and now make up approximately 77% of the total lending book as at 30 November 2024. This compares to their contribution of 51% of new deal volume origination and 52% of the total lending book at the start of the four-year strategic plan.

Ed Rimmer, Time Finance Chief Executive Officer commented:

“The Board are very encouraged by the performance in the first half of the current financial year. In line with our strategy, we have continued to increase the size of our lending book and, crucially, have done so without compromising on credit quality. This is borne out by the stable nature of both our arrears and our write-offs. This approach, combined with a renewed focus on margins, has led to significant increases in both revenues and profitability, both of which are record figures for the first half of a financial year. We have real confidence that the Group is well placed to continue on this growth trajectory, building long-term value for our shareholders, and I look forward to updating our shareholders on our future strategy through to May 2028 in Q1 of 2025.”

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Time Finance

Time Finance expects FY25 performance to surpass market expectations

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) reports strong trading momentum in early FY25, forecasting revenues of at least £35.1m and profit before tax of £7.2m.
Research

Equity research reports, UK stocks, October 2024

Discover top-performing stocks across health, energy, finance, and telecom with insights from leading analysts to make informed investment decisions.

Time Finance PLC Strong Growth and Strategic Progress: A Message from CEO Ed Rimmer

Join Ed Rimmer, CEO of Time Finance PLC, as he presents the company's Q1 2024 financial achievements, growth strategy, and SME funding focus.
Time Finance plc

Time Finance Delivers Another Impressive Year of Growth Cavendish Upgrades

Time Finance plc exhibits strong growth with a 40% profit increase in FY24, driven by strategic shifts in secured asset lending and invoice financing.
Time Finance

Time Finance Strengthens NatWest Partnership with £65M Funding Boost for UK Businesses

Time Finance plc boosts its invoice finance funding facility with NatWest to £65M, fueling UK SME growth and reinforcing strong financial performance.
Time Finance plc

Time Finance increases its invoice finance funding facility with NatWest to £65m

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) renews and increases its invoice finance funding facility with NatWest to £65m to support UK SME lending and growth.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.