Time Finance powers Red Security’s £500k growth plan

Investor attention is turning towards tech-driven security as demand surges across the UK, and one firm is stepping up with bold ambitions. Red Security has just secured a tailored £500,000 multi-product finance solution from Time Finance, unlocking its next phase of growth, innovation, and potential acquisition.

Independent SME lender Time Finance has structured a bespoke funding solution totalling £500,000 for Manchester-based CCTV and security firm Red Security, aligning with the company’s aggressive growth strategy and plans for expanding its product range and footprint through acquisition.

The multi-layered Asset-Based Lending package includes a £425,000 Disclosed Invoice Finance facility coupled with a £75,000 Refinanced Asset Finance facility. This funding is instrumental in empowering Red Security to scale its operations, specifically enhancing its proprietary Halo security systems. These systems, AI-integrated, cloud-powered mobile CCTV towers, are developed in-house for construction and rail sector clients across the UK.

As the demand for cutting-edge surveillance solutions continues to rise, Red Security has seen a significant influx of new contracts. The Invoice Finance element of the deal plays a vital role in supporting the firm’s working capital needs, allowing it to efficiently manage cashflow and sustain momentum as it brings on additional clients.

With the Asset Finance portion of the funding, Red Security is now set to manufacture ten new bespoke Halo towers, with a vision to scale that number to fifty in the near term. These towers are not just a product expansion—they’re a strategic response to evolving market demands for flexible, robust security technology.

Andy Hume, Head of Sales at Time Finance, underlined the significance of providing adaptable financial solutions during uncertain economic conditions. He emphasised that this collaboration, facilitated through JKK12 brokerage, is a prime example of how thoughtful, tailored lending can help ambitious SMEs thrive even when broader market sentiment is subdued. According to Hume, the investment positions Red Security for both operational growth and product innovation, reflecting Time Finance’s commitment to supporting SMEs beyond conventional funding models.

Red Security’s Managing Director, Rob Kennedy, echoed this sentiment. Having operated in the North West since 2012, Kennedy described the partnership with Time Finance as a turning point. With previous invoice financing unable to scale alongside the company’s growth, Kennedy sought a lender who could offer flexibility and long-term support. Time Finance, he says, delivered on both counts, crafting a package that met Red Security’s exact needs.

Kennedy praised Time Finance’s approach, citing their responsiveness and commitment to understanding his business’s evolving requirements. He highlighted the lender’s ability to step in where traditional financing fell short, enabling Red Security not just to stabilise its finances but to actively invest in innovation and expand its market presence.

This funding milestone marks a new chapter for Red Security, one that positions the company to accelerate its product roll-out, strengthen its competitive edge, and potentially pursue strategic acquisitions. With a clear vision and financial backing now firmly in place, the firm is set to scale both its reach and its reputation in the high-demand security technology space.

Red Security is a UK-based security technology company, delivering advanced AI-powered, cloud-based surveillance systems. Specialising in the development and deployment of its mobile Halo CCTV towers, the firm serves clients primarily in the construction and rail sectors, providing bespoke security solutions tailored to modern challenges.

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) is an AIM-listed business specialising in the provision or arrangement of funding solutions to UK businesses seeking to access the finance they need to realise their growth plans. Time Finance can fund businesses or arrange funding with their trusted partners through Asset Finance, Invoice Finance, Business Loans, Vehicle Finance or Asset Based Lending.