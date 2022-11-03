Time Finance presenting at MelloLondon Investor Conference

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME), the AIM listed specialist finance provider, has announced that the Company will be presenting at the MelloLondon investor conference on Wednesday 16th November 2022, at the Clayton Hotel Chiswick, Chiswick High Road, London, W4 5RY.

Ed Rimmer, CEO, and James Roberts, CFO, will give two presentations during the course of the day, each one followed by Q&A sessions for attendees. The Company will also exhibit at its stand throughout the day.

For further information and tickets (use code MLSH50 for 50% off ticket price) for the MelloLondon conference, please visit the event website at https://melloevents.com/mello-london-tickets/.

The Time Finance core strategy is to focus on providing or arranging the finance UK SMEs require to fund their businesses. It offers a multi-product range for SMEs including asset, vehicle, loan and invoice finance. While primarily an ‘own-book’ lender the Group does operates a ‘hybrid’ lending and broking model enabling it to optimize business levels through market and economic cycles.