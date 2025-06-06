Time Finance empowers investors with interactive hub

Follow us on:

Time Finance has launched an innovative investor hub designed to enhance shareholder engagement and provide a transparent view into the company’s operations. This strategic move aligns with the firm’s recent financial achievements, underscoring its dedication to fostering strong investor relations.

The newly introduced investor hub serves as a centralised platform where both existing and potential investors can access a wealth of information. Features include detailed financial reports, strategic presentations, regulatory announcements, and educational materials. Notably, the platform offers an interactive experience, allowing stakeholders to pose questions and receive responses from the Time Finance team, thereby promoting an open dialogue.

James Roberts, Chief Financial Officer of Time Finance, emphasised the importance of this development, stating that maintaining transparent and open communication with shareholders is paramount. He highlighted that the investor hub is a significant step forward in strengthening relationships with stakeholders, providing them with a clearer understanding of the company’s business model and long-term ambitions.

This launch comes on the heels of Time Finance’s robust financial performance. The company reported a revenue increase to £33.2 million for the year ending 31 May 2024, up from £27.6 million the previous year. Profit before tax also saw a substantial rise, reaching £5.9 million compared to £4.2 million in the prior year. These figures reflect the company’s successful strategy in supporting UK businesses through flexible funding solutions.

A significant contributor to this growth is the company’s Asset Finance division, which has surpassed the £100 million mark in its Hard Asset lending portfolio. This milestone represents a 21% increase since May of the previous year and more than triple the portfolio size recorded in 2021. The company’s focus on providing tailored funding solutions, such as Hire Purchase, Finance Lease, and Refinance options, has enabled SMEs to invest in critical equipment without straining their cash reserves.

Time Finance’s approach extends beyond product offerings. By cultivating strong relationships with a select group of brokers and maintaining close client interactions, the company ensures that each funding solution is bespoke, fostering sustainable growth for both the firm and its clients.

Looking ahead, Time Finance has set ambitious goals, aiming to grow its total lending book to over £300 million by 2028 while enhancing margins and return on equity. The launch of the investor hub is a testament to the company’s commitment to transparency and its proactive approach to investor engagement.

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) is an AIM-listed business specialising in the provision or arrangement of funding solutions to UK businesses seeking to access the finance they need to realise their growth plans. Time Finance can fund businesses or arrange funding with their trusted partners through Asset Finance, Invoice Finance, Business Loans, Vehicle Finance or Asset Based Lending.

