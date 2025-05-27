Tekmar powers ahead with Scottish wind farm win

Tekmar Group plc has clinched a pivotal contract to provide specialist grouting services for the 1.1 GW Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm, a landmark renewable energy project situated off Scotland’s east coast. This strategic win underscores Tekmar’s expanding role in the offshore wind sector and highlights its growing expertise in subsea infrastructure solutions.

The contract, awarded by civil engineering firm Charles Brand, involves providing grouting solutions essential for the stability of subsea foundations. Grouting plays a critical role in ensuring the structural integrity of offshore wind installations, and Tekmar’s involvement is set to support the safe and reliable deployment of key infrastructure components.

Scheduled to commence in September 2025, the project will see Tekmar applying its advanced grouting techniques to support the installation of 72 Vestas V236-15.0 MW turbines, which will be mounted on a combination of monopile and jacket foundations. The wind farm will also feature a single offshore substation platform and two 85-kilometre AC export cables, transmitting power to an onshore substation currently under construction at Cockenzie, East Lothian.

Richard Turner, CEO of Tekmar Group, commented on the contract win: “This contract win marks another step in our strategy to broaden Tekmar’s offshore wind service offering, particularly in grouting – an area of increasing strategic importance for the Group. We are delighted to be supporting Charles Brand on a nationally significant project like Inch Cape, and we look forward to safe and successful delivery later this year.”

The Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm, developed by Inch Cape Offshore Limited, a joint venture between ESB and Red Rock Renewables, is expected to generate nearly 5 TWh of renewable energy annually upon its completion in 2027. This output will significantly contribute to the UK’s renewable energy targets and bolster energy security.

Tekmar Group plc (LON:TGP) vision is to be the leading provider of technology and services to the global offshore energy markets. The Group’s three primary operating companies are RYDER, Tekmar Energy and Pipeshield International.