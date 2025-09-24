Follow us on:

Tekmar strengthens position with UAE offshore cable project

Tekmar Group plc

Tekmar has been selected to deliver its polyurethane-based TekDuct cable protection system alongside engineered ballast modules for a large offshore energy project in the United Arab Emirates. The system is designed to shield subsea cables from impact and abrasion, while the ballast modules secure the structures in place across the lifespan of the installation.

The contract, valued at more than $10 million, was awarded by a major EPC contractor and marks a significant order for Tekmar in the region. Engineering work has already begun, with production and deliveries scheduled for early 2026.

Materials science plays a critical role in subsea performance, and Tekmar has leaned into durability and lifecycle cost reduction as core differentiators. Execution of this award will be closely watched, as it will demonstrate Tekmar’s ability to deliver large orders into a strategically important region.

