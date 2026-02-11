Ryder targets key offshore risks with lifecycle engineering approach

Ryder delivers technical services that address risk, reliability and efficiency across the lifecycle of offshore energy assets. Its work supports developers, operators and investors involved in wind and subsea infrastructure projects, with solutions designed to improve early decision-making, reduce installation risk and protect long-term asset value. The business operates as part of the Tekmar Group and is structured around four core areas: feasibility, development, operations and software.

In the feasibility phase, Ryder provides early technical assessments that help clients understand site conditions, regulatory constraints and environmental factors. During project development, Ryder delivers engineering plans to support construction and installation. Its team works on detailed design, interface management and construction support across cable, foundation and structural packages.

Ryder’s operational services focus on keeping assets in service and extending their productive life. In parallel, Ryder develops software tools for offshore asset management. Its platforms offer real-time tracking and predictive analytics for subsea cables, structures and site conditions.

