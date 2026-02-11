Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Ryder targets key offshore risks with lifecycle engineering approach

Tekmar Group plc

Ryder delivers technical services that address risk, reliability and efficiency across the lifecycle of offshore energy assets. Its work supports developers, operators and investors involved in wind and subsea infrastructure projects, with solutions designed to improve early decision-making, reduce installation risk and protect long-term asset value. The business operates as part of the Tekmar Group and is structured around four core areas: feasibility, development, operations and software.

In the feasibility phase, Ryder provides early technical assessments that help clients understand site conditions, regulatory constraints and environmental factors. During project development, Ryder delivers engineering plans to support construction and installation. Its team works on detailed design, interface management and construction support across cable, foundation and structural packages.

Ryder’s operational services focus on keeping assets in service and extending their productive life. In parallel, Ryder develops software tools for offshore asset management. Its platforms offer real-time tracking and predictive analytics for subsea cables, structures and site conditions.

Tekmar Group plc (LON:TGP) vision is to be the leading provider of technology and services to the global offshore energy markets. The Group’s three primary operating companies are RYDER, Tekmar Energy and Pipeshield International.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Tekmar Group plc

Ryder targets key offshore risks with lifecycle engineering approach

Lifecycle engineering support for offshore energy investors focused on timing, risk and performance.
Tekmar Group plc

UK offshore wind gains scale, backing long-term investment

UK auction secures record offshore wind capacity, setting up long-term investment across supply chain.
Tekmar Group plc

Offshore wind auction adds visibility for Tekmar’s growth pipeline

UK offshore wind auction supports visibility and scale in Tekmar’s target market.
Tekmar Group plc

Tekmar secures strategic offshore wind contract, reinforcing market position

Tekmar wins €8m offshore wind contract, boosting visibility on 2026–27 revenue.
Tekmar Group plc

Tekmar steps into high-value port infrastructure

Tekmar’s new Middle East contract signals a strategic push into marine infrastructure with long-term investor relevance.
Tekmar Group plc

Tekmar lands long-term cable deal in UK offshore wind

Tekmar has secured a £7m contract to supply cable protection systems for a UK offshore wind project, with delivery expected from 2027.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple