Madagascar moves to capture strategic graphite demand as permit freeze ends

Madagascar has reopened its mining permit system after a suspension that lasted more than 15 years, a move that directly affects the outlook for new graphite supply at a time of accelerating global demand. The decision releases a backlog of more than 1,600 licence applications and signals that the government is ready to expand the country’s role in critical minerals.

Graphite sits at the centre of the lithium ion battery supply chain, forming the anode material in electric vehicles and energy storage systems. As electrification gathers pace, demand growth is becoming structural rather than cyclical. At the same time, supply concentration remains a strategic concern. China continues to dominate both graphite mining and processing, prompting manufacturers and Western governments to prioritise alternative sources.

Madagascar is known for large flake natural graphite, which is typically suited to higher value applications including battery feedstock. Many deposits occur in weathered formations that can be mined using relatively straightforward methods.

Tirupati Graphite PLC (LON:TGR) is a fully integrated specialist graphite and graphene producer, with operations in Madagascar and Mozambique. The Company is delivering on this strategy by being fully integrated from mine to graphene. Its global multi-location operations include primary mining and processing in Madagascar, hi-tech graphite processing in India to produce specialty graphite, and a state-of-art graphene and technology R&D center to be established in India. 

Madagascar’s permit reopening sharpens its position as a strategic non Chinese graphite supplier for global battery markets.
