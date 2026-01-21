Offshore wind auction adds visibility for Tekmar’s growth pipeline

The UK’s latest Contracts for Difference auction has secured 8.4 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity, the highest volume allocated to date. The result confirms both policy support and private sector commitment to large-scale clean energy investment, with implications for companies supplying offshore infrastructure.

The volume awarded is expected to power around 12 million homes and is forecast to unlock £22 billion in private capital. It also creates demand across the project lifecycle, from development and manufacturing to installation and maintenance.

For Tekmar, which supplies cable protection systems and other subsea technologies, the result provides added visibility on project timing and sector momentum. According to its management, the auction outcome supports continued investment in production capacity and innovation. The group views the result as confirmation of the scale of the opportunity in front of the business.

