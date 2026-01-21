Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Offshore wind auction adds visibility for Tekmar’s growth pipeline

Tekmar Group plc

The UK’s latest Contracts for Difference auction has secured 8.4 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity, the highest volume allocated to date. The result confirms both policy support and private sector commitment to large-scale clean energy investment, with implications for companies supplying offshore infrastructure.

The volume awarded is expected to power around 12 million homes and is forecast to unlock £22 billion in private capital. It also creates demand across the project lifecycle, from development and manufacturing to installation and maintenance.

For Tekmar, which supplies cable protection systems and other subsea technologies, the result provides added visibility on project timing and sector momentum. According to its management, the auction outcome supports continued investment in production capacity and innovation. The group views the result as confirmation of the scale of the opportunity in front of the business.

Tekmar Group plc (LON:TGP) vision is to be the leading provider of technology and services to the global offshore energy markets. The Group’s three primary operating companies are RYDER, Tekmar Energy and Pipeshield International.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Tekmar Group plc

Offshore wind auction adds visibility for Tekmar’s growth pipeline

UK offshore wind auction supports visibility and scale in Tekmar’s target market.
Tekmar Group plc

Tekmar secures strategic offshore wind contract, reinforcing market position

Tekmar wins €8m offshore wind contract, boosting visibility on 2026–27 revenue.
Tekmar Group plc

Tekmar steps into high-value port infrastructure

Tekmar’s new Middle East contract signals a strategic push into marine infrastructure with long-term investor relevance.
Tekmar Group plc

Tekmar lands long-term cable deal in UK offshore wind

Tekmar has secured a £7m contract to supply cable protection systems for a UK offshore wind project, with delivery expected from 2027.
Tekmar Group

Tekmar Group secures $1.5m Middle East port infrastructure contract

Tekmar Group has been awarded a US$1.5 million contract by an existing EPC customer to supply engineered scour protection solutions for a major port development in the Middle East, with delivery scheduled for Q3 2026.
Tekmar Group plc

Pipeshield builds scour protection into marine infrastructure

Pipeshield integrates scour protection into marine assets from day one, reducing long-term risk and installation complexity.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple